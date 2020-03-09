Instagram caused a lot of problems before 90 days

Geoffrey and Varya

These two finally meet … and both feel distance and discomfort from each other and seem to understand why. Isn't she attractive to him? Is not that. Are you only nervous? Maybe. She thought he was robotic without emotions.

After a restart in the car, the two had dinner together and Geoffrey was not really impressed with his cooking choice for him. The dinner took another turn when he asked him why he had to find out about his children through social networks.

Lisa and Usman

Lisa traveled to Nigeria, so viewers could see more of Usman this week. He lives in a room with Usman and Giant, his roommates. He said he wants to be famous in the United States. While talking about Lisa with her friends (they were surprised), he described Lisa as very jealous and said she often sent messages to her fans to stay away from him. For some reason, he decided it would be a wonderful surprise to bring his roommates to meet Lisa at the airport.

Once together, Usman said it was like heaven with Lisa. She said he is more handsome in person. He said she has more belly than she thought she would have and wished she had a bigger chest and a smaller waist. However, she has a big heart, she said, so that's what matters.