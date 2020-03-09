Instagram caused a lot of problems before 90 days

Instagram, the beginning of many relationships in this season of 90-day pledge: before 90 days, it can also be the fall of several relationships in this season of 90-day pledge: before 90 days. For example, take Yolanda and Williams.
Yolanda and Williams started chatting on Instagram when he slipped into their DMs after she showed her weight loss transformation. After chatting for a while, the two made plans to meet. However, Yolanda refused to send Williams the money to approach her. Instead, she said she would cross the puddle to the United Kingdom to meet him. While planning his trip with his daughter, he couldn't make Williams tell him which airport to fly to. This gave him a pause, understandably, and the next day Williams could not return his contact during his normal talk time.
After many text messages and phone calls, Yolanda discovered that Williams deleted her Instagram and changed her name. She continued calling but could not contact her boyfriend online.
"This is crazy," Yolanda said in disbelief.
She was not the only one 90 days subject to receive news from Instagram …
Darcey and Tom
Although she no longer speaks regularly, Darcey said that, as far as she is concerned, she and Tom are still together. They never discussed a breakup, she argues. But Darcey received some Instagram photos from her sister Stacey, who in turn got them from her fiance. The photos were of Tom with another woman in Nottingham. They looked … very close.
Why couldn't Darcey see these photos you ask? Darcey and Tom were blocked on social media after a fight.
"I feel cheated and disrespected," Darcey said.
Geoffrey and Varya
These two finally meet … and both feel distance and discomfort from each other and seem to understand why. Isn't she attractive to him? Is not that. Are you only nervous? Maybe. She thought he was robotic without emotions.
After a restart in the car, the two had dinner together and Geoffrey was not really impressed with his cooking choice for him. The dinner took another turn when he asked him why he had to find out about his children through social networks.
Lisa and Usman
Lisa traveled to Nigeria, so viewers could see more of Usman this week. He lives in a room with Usman and Giant, his roommates. He said he wants to be famous in the United States. While talking about Lisa with her friends (they were surprised), he described Lisa as very jealous and said she often sent messages to her fans to stay away from him. For some reason, he decided it would be a wonderful surprise to bring his roommates to meet Lisa at the airport.
Once together, Usman said it was like heaven with Lisa. She said he is more handsome in person. He said she has more belly than she thought she would have and wished she had a bigger chest and a smaller waist. However, she has a big heart, she said, so that's what matters.
Stephanie and Erika
Get together 90 daysThe first couple of the same sex. Stephanie, 29, lives in Yonkers and creates content for her YouTube for a living. His introduction to the audience contained her singing a song about pizza. Stephanie and Erika started talking online casually and quickly progressed until Stephanie revealed her romantic feelings for Erika, the 24-year-old Australian.
Stephanie often rushes into relationships, her friends said, and they are worried. His family does not know that he is bisexual and then everything related to aplastic anemia. A common cold could kill her, so traveling is risky. But she said Erika is worth it.
Big Ed and Rose
Big Ed found his way to the Philippines, where Rose arrived almost an hour late to meet him. Traffic. But before she got there, the spectators could see her at home. She lives with her sister behind her sister's store. She has no kitchen or bathroom and they sleep on the floor. He is a difficult life, he said, but he is a positive person. Big Ed is attractive to her because she is cheerful. In their ideal world, the two will have two children together.
Once together, Ed said he believed in love again after Rose confirmed that he was attractive to her. She was surprised at how short and round she was.
Avery and Ash
At home with Ashe, viewers learned that he was very spiritual, that he doesn't drink, that he doesn't smoke weed (Avery is a cannabis cook). Instead, he goes into the water every morning and meditates.
As a relationship coach, he said he knows how to talk to women and has come out quite a bit, but he is ready to see if the spiritual connection he felt with Avery was real.
90-day pledge: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. in TLC.