Infosys: 3 Infosys employees get started after bribery arrest – Latest news

The important software Infosys announced on Monday the dismissal of three of its employees, attached to the Centralized Processing Center of the Department of Income Tax here, in the context of their arrest on charges of accepting bribes from taxpayers for the rapid processing of their refund. "Infosysis, aware of the accusations against certain employees who have been violated by the company's policies. The employees were laid off, after a thorough internal investigation, the city-based company said in a statement.

Infosy takes seriously any breach of its policies and code of conduct and "we are cooperating fully with the authorities," he said.

Police had said Sunday that the key defendant among the three was linked to the data division of the CPC and had demanded and raised money through his friends from some of the major taxpayers with whom he had contact by phone to process his claims IT refund as soon as possible.

They would supposedly charge them four percent of the refund money as their commission, they added. Recently, one of the taxpayers refused to pay the money and shared the audio recording of his conversation with the defendant with the Income Tax officials who conducted an internal investigation and then approached the police.

Electronics City police have registered a case of deception and criminal violation of trust against him.

Police suspected that the trio could have won around Rs 15 lakh in regards to the taxpayers' commission.