Influential traditional Nigerian ruler dethroned | News

The influential traditional ruler of the largest city of Kano, in northern Nigeria, was removed from office Monday after a long discussion with the authorities.

The emir of Kano is, by tradition, the second most important Islamic ruler in the most populous nation in Africa, after the Sultan of Sokoto.

%MINIFYHTML925bfdfd1680c15c0b5a9c55f6d1681511% %MINIFYHTML925bfdfd1680c15c0b5a9c55f6d1681512%

Lamido Sanusi, who ascended the throne in 2014, was accused of "disrespect for legal instructions," the state government said in a statement.

Plus:

The government said its expulsion was also to safeguard the "holiness, culture, tradition, religion and prestige,quot; of the emirate of the state of Kano established more than a millennium ago.

Sources said the deposed ruler was arrested by police in his palace immediately after the announcement, and then escorted out of the city to the neighboring state of Nasawara under strict security.

Authorities said a replacement would be named soon.

Sanusi, former head of the central bank of Nigeria, has disagreed with state governor Abdullahi Ganduje because of his openness against the authorities and accusations that he supported the opposition in last year's elections.

Ganduje won re-election as governor and quickly ordered the creation of four new emirates in Kano in an attempt to reduce Sanusi's control and influence.

The emirs do not have a constitutional role in Nigeria, but they exert an enormous real influence over their subjects. Their funds come from the state government and politicians rely on their support during the elections.

Not doing enough

The traditional ruler has been investigated by state legislators for allegedly embezzling funds allocated to his office. The besieged emir denied the accusations.

Last month, the Frankish ruler accused the political and religious leaders of the north of not doing enough for the region, which said he widened the poverty gap between the mainly Muslim north and the southern Christian majority.

The movements against him by the authorities have caused the spirits to explode among his supporters.

The regional parliament descended to violence on Monday when lawmakers exchanged blows on a new investigation in the emir, which the opposition rejected.

There have been no reports of protests or violence by Sanusi supporters after his expulsion, in contrast to previous cases.

Riots broke out in Kano in 1963 when Sanusi's grandfather was dethroned by the then northern regional government for insubordination.

Deadly violence broke out in the city in 1981 when the government consulted Sanusi's predecessor, Ado Bayero, in an attempt to depose him.

In his previous role as head of the central bank, Sanusi earned a reputation as a frank modernizer, without fear of speaking out against corruption, although he faced, and denied, allegations of corruption.

He was fired from that position in February 2014 after accusing the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation of the state entity of failing to remit about $ 20 billion to state coffers.