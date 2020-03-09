Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon is sidelined by a quadriceps injury NBA News

The Indiana Pacers' guard, Malcolm Brogdon, will waste time with a quadriceps injury suffered Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brogdon missed Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls because of the injury, which the Pacers say is a tear in the left femoral rectum.

Coach Nate McMillan said Brogdon requires rest, not surgery.

"It will have to heal (by itself)," McMillan said. "It's a matter of how much pain you can tolerate."















Brogdon is officially listed as a week by week. He has already lost 15 games this season due to injury.

Brogdon is averaging a personal record of 16.3 points this season, his fourth in the league and the first with Indiana.

The former second round and Rookie of the year 2016-17 are also averaging the best results of their career in assists (7.1) and rebounds (4.7).

