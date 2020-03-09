Inauguration of the Afghan president-elect: spokesman | News

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani postponed the opening ceremony of his second term, his spokesman said, after rival Abdullah Abdullah suspended a parallel oath plan, avoiding a political crisis for now after the US mediation efforts.

"The oath ceremony … will take place in the afternoon," Ghani spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Twitter on Monday hours after Abdullah’s camp announced the postponement.

An official, who refused to be named, said that Ghani, the US special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad and Abdullah, continued their meetings on Monday morning while working to reach an agreement to avoid two parallel inauguration ceremonies.

Omid Maisam, spokesman for Abdullah, said moving his camp was contingent on Ghani also postponing his own oath.

Both men sent invitations last week to parallel inauguration ceremonies on Monday, after Abdullah had disputed last month's decision by the Electoral Commission of Afghanistan to name Ghani as the winner of the September elections.