In the US UU., Coronavirus cases cross 500 and deaths increase to 22

Iraq reported 62 confirmed cases and four deaths.

Among the more than 6,000 cases in Iran are a vice president, 23 members of Parliament, the vice minister of health and several other senior officials. The country increased its death toll to 149 out of 100 a day earlier, which includes a senior advisor to the country's supreme leader and Fatemeh Rahbar, a member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, China's new coronavirus infections continue to decline. The government confirmed on Sunday 40 new cases of virus infection and another 22 deaths. Of the new infections, 36 were in Hubei, the central Chinese province where the outbreak began. The remaining four were people confirmed with the virus after arriving from abroad, which means that for two consecutive days, at least according to official data, China has not registered new infections transmitted locally by the coronavirus outside Hubei.

But in general, China is still, by far, the country most affected by the epidemic. In total, 80,735 people in China have been infected with the virus, and 3,119 have died from it, according to official data, which may underestimate both figures.

The State Department warns against cruises.

The State Department on Sunday warned Americans not to travel on cruise ships, warning that cruise ships are at a higher risk of coronavirus infection and make US citizens vulnerable to possible international travel restrictions, including quarantines.

"US. Citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health problems, should not travel by cruise," the State Department wrote in an alert posted on its website. US citizens should not rely on being evacuated if other countries try prevent them from abandoning ships or subjecting them to quarantine.

The publication noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that older adults, in addition to those with underlying health problems, avoid any environment that makes them more vulnerable to diseases, such as cruises, long plane trips and others concurred places.

In response to the State Department's alert, Carnival Corporation said in a statement that its brands, which include Carnival Cruises, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard and others, will perform thermal scans and temperature controls before boarding passengers and during the cruise.