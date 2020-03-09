In the room: Chip & Jo Gaines Talk Fixer upper end

Welcome to Waco Jason Kennedy!
The brand new Monday In the room, The e! personality balanced by the central city of Texas. Why? To pay a visit to Chip Gaines Y Joanna Gainesof course
Like E! Readers surely know, fans were surprised when HGTV's beloved couple announced their "bittersweet,quot; decision to end Upper fixer. With the latest episode of the successful home design and renovation program that aired in April 2018, viewers were left without the elegant and affectionate aesthetics of the two pen.
However, as it became very clear in In the room, the departure of the Gaines of Upper fixer It was simply a sabbatical year from the center of attention, not a definitive exit. Chip and Jo not only continued to grow their empire through many commercial efforts, including a bakery, a restaurant, a magazine, a target line and more, but they also planned a return to television, on their terms.
Specifically, Chip and Jo have partnered with Discovery Inc. to launch their own network, properly named, Magnolia Network. Therefore, Jason sat down with the practical duo to get information about what is to come and learn more about his love story.
For everything this week In the room He taught us about Chip and Jo, scroll through our main conclusions below.
When first recognized:
When Upper fixer first aired on HGTV in May 2013, the Texas-based couple had no idea how successful their program would be. In fact, according to Joanna, they thought Upper fixer It would only resonate with Texas viewers.
"When this thing landed for the first time, we thought: & # 39; Oh, there are going to be people in Waco who know us, we think that Waco and maybe Dallas and Austin would see this Upper fixer "the mother of five shared." We went to New York for some of the media and people on the streets of New York noticed us. "
As expected, being recognized in such a big city made the couple say, "Whoa!"
"For us, it really settled down, people are watching this and we were completely dumbfounded," Joanna added.
Fast forward to today, where fans across the country flock to the Silos of the Magnolia market to see the Gaines family.
How to maintain a strong relationship:
"I think anyone can have it," Chip revealed. "You know, at the end of the day I love Jo more than anything in the world and I think that when you start experimenting with this idea, I love more than I love myself."
Chip and Joanna, who have been married for 16 years, have five children together: including children. Duck, Duke Y Personal and daughters She Y Emmie.
"And I am an arrogant and self-centered monster," he continued. "I was not a person who was naturally created for marriage. I got married when I was a little later. I mean, we are in the Bible Belt, so my friends were getting married at 21 and 22 to get their first child on 23, 24. And I was like, & # 39; They are crazy! Who would want to do that? & # 39; "
At the end Upper fixer:
After putting their heart and soul on an HGTV show, Chip and Joanna decided to get away from Upper fixer. While the couple could not be more grateful for the success they found during their Upper fixer years, they described the prosperity of the whirlwind as a "blur."
"That whole period of time feels like blurry," Joanna admitted. "When I look back, I remember 2012 and I remember last year, but this time in the middle it was a confusion … trying to juggle business, family and all this production with Upper fixer".
Fortunately, in the middle of their break, Chip and Joanna discovered that "time has slowed down." Apparently, Chip and Jo were working "100 hours a week,quot; during the height of the show.
"I think about Jo and me, since we look back in general Upper fixer The reason we were so excited and almost desperate to leave was because we felt that the whirlwind had become so complicated that it was difficult for us to coexist in it, "said Chip.
However, between the next launch of Magnolia Network and other projects, the Gaines family is as busy as ever.
What is in the future for Chip and Jo?
Speaking of the Magnolia Network, the two are excited to "explore this new universe." Although Chip and Joanna are launching the network as a duo, they will not star in a new show together.
In fact, Joanna will be the solo star of a new cooking show. However, Chip said he is eager to have a cameo here and there.
"I keep asking Chip: & # 39; Do you want to be part of this with me? & # 39; It's like, & # 39; No! & # 39;", Joanna spilled. "But, we've already filmed some here, and guess who magically appears?"
"I don't want to be famous, unless someone passes by me and doesn't recognize me," Chip defended. "Then I'm like, & # 39; Wait a second! & # 39;"
In any case, Joanna (who was one of the leading broadcasting journalists) said that her production and development projects are much more her dream.
"The production stuff is not what Chip once dreamed. So, for him to keep walking with me on this trip, even with the net, it's really Chip saying & # 39; Jo, if you want it, I'll get it for you, "Joanna shared.
What child is like Chip?
The answer: Crew!
Although the youngest Gaines is only 1 year old, it is clear that he has taken his father. As Chip said, Crew is he "reincarnated."
Apparently, while filming with Jo, Crew continued to work for the cameras. "He kept falling on the garden bed with his belly, because his belly is bigger, he drives it. So he kept falling and realizing everyone was laughing. So he looked around, he fell," Joanna shared. . "I'm like & # 39; Chip! You don't need to introduce yourself anymore. We have Crew & # 39;".
His love for Waco:
As Kennedy mentioned during filming, tourism in Waco has tripled since the debut of Upper fixer. As expected, Chip and Jo only had valuable things to say about their hometown.
"For both of us, we feel so indebted to Waco for many reasons. They supported us in some difficult times before the program existed," Chip said. "I mean, there were some ups and downs with our construction company and they supported us through that. Jo had a small shop in the Forest … there were women in the city who frequented his shop regularly."
According to Chip, those loyal customers still buy Magnolia products today. Without those "miscellaneous purchases," Chip and Jo "would not be,quot; the magnates they are now.
"For us to have fallen in love with this community and then see this boom … it's definitely something special," Chip added. "We have always strived for Waco and Waco has always done it for us. I think we are stronger when we work together."
