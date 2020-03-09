In the room: Chip & Jo Gaines Talk Fixer upper end

Welcome to Waco Jason Kennedy!

The brand new Monday In the room, The e! personality balanced by the central city of Texas. Why? To pay a visit to Chip Gaines Y Joanna Gainesof course

Like E! Readers surely know, fans were surprised when HGTV's beloved couple announced their "bittersweet,quot; decision to end Upper fixer. With the latest episode of the successful home design and renovation program that aired in April 2018, viewers were left without the elegant and affectionate aesthetics of the two pen.

However, as it became very clear in In the room, the departure of the Gaines of Upper fixer It was simply a sabbatical year from the center of attention, not a definitive exit. Chip and Jo not only continued to grow their empire through many commercial efforts, including a bakery, a restaurant, a magazine, a target line and more, but they also planned a return to television, on their terms.

Specifically, Chip and Jo have partnered with Discovery Inc. to launch their own network, properly named, Magnolia Network. Therefore, Jason sat down with the practical duo to get information about what is to come and learn more about his love story.

For everything this week In the room He taught us about Chip and Jo, scroll through our main conclusions below.