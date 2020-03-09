In pictures: Shilpa Shetty Kundra brings her baby home

In pictures: Shilpa Shetty Kundra brings her baby home

It's time to celebrate at Kundra's house while the proud parents, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra bring home their newborn baby, Samisha today. The lovely family, along with their son Viaan, were seen today at the Mumbai International Airport with the new addition to their family.

His little bundle of joy, Samisha was born on February 15 and the couple announced their arrival on February 25. He finally made his first public appearance with his parents and his older brother today and the shutters were quick to capture this beautiful family moment.

Scroll through the couple's photos while welcoming their new baby.




one/ 8

Viaan Raj Kundra, Samisha Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra



Viaan Raj Kundra, Samisha Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra


two/ 8

Raj Kundra, Viaan Raj Kundra, Samisha Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra



Raj Kundra, Viaan Raj Kundra, Samisha Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra


3/ 8

Raj Kundra, Viaan Raj Kundra, Samisha Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra



Raj Kundra, Viaan Raj Kundra, Samisha Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra


4 4/ 8

Raj Kundra, Viaan Raj Kundra, Samisha Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra



Raj Kundra, Viaan Raj Kundra, Samisha Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra


5 5/ 8

Raj Kundra, Viaan Raj Kundra, Samisha Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra



Raj Kundra, Viaan Raj Kundra, Samisha Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra


6 6/ 8

Raj Kundra, Viaan Raj Kundra, Samisha Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra



Samisha Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra


7 7/ 8

Samisha Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra



Samisha Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra


8/ 8

Samisha Shetty, Shilpa Shetty Kundra

