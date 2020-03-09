In Mexico, women strike throughout the country to protest against violence

MEXICO CITY – Tens of thousands of women disappeared Monday from the streets, offices and classrooms throughout Mexico, as part of a national strike to protest the violence they suffer and demand government actions against it.

The absence of women in public spaces was a reminder that every day, 10 women in Mexico are killed, and thus disappear forever, organizers said.

"It is no longer possible to continue living in a country where a woman can be brutally murdered, without any consequences, and in a culture that allows it to happen," said Lorena Wolffer, artist and feminist activist.

The strike, and a march that attracted tens of thousands of women to the streets on Sunday, was a defining moment for Mexico, a nation that for a long time has not been able to deal with entrenched machismo and gender violence.