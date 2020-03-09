In Mexico, women strike throughout the country to protest against violence

MEXICO CITY – Tens of thousands of women disappeared Monday from the streets, offices and classrooms throughout Mexico, as part of a national strike to protest the violence they suffer and demand government actions against it.
The absence of women in public spaces was a reminder that every day, 10 women in Mexico are killed, and thus disappear forever, organizers said.
"It is no longer possible to continue living in a country where a woman can be brutally murdered, without any consequences, and in a culture that allows it to happen," said Lorena Wolffer, artist and feminist activist.
The strike, and a march that attracted tens of thousands of women to the streets on Sunday, was a defining moment for Mexico, a nation that for a long time has not been able to deal with entrenched machismo and gender violence.
The unprecedented collective action also tested the leadership of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. While smaller protests shook Mexico City in the previous weeks, it seemed unable to recognize the magnitude of the growing frustration, blaming women's murders for "past neoliberal policies,quot; and responding to protesters' demands in ways described by critics as deaf and insensitive. or condescending.
On Monday morning, López Obrador said the feminist movement was fighting for a "legitimate,quot; cause, but argued, as he had done in the past, that political opponents "who want to see their government fail,quot; were helping to instigate the march and the strike.
"I maintain that the main thing is to guarantee the welfare of the people," he said when asked how his administration would respond to the protesters' demands.
Returning to his campaign promises, he added that "he would fight against social and economic inequality, fight poverty and the disintegration of families."
As violence increases in the country, the number of femicides, or the murder of women and girls killed by their gender, has also increased. In 2019, Mexican authorities recorded 1,006 murders, an increase of 10 percent over the previous year.
The broad support for both the march and the strike was also inspired by the global #MeToo movement and the outrage over the recent murders of Ingrid Escamilla, 25, who was killed, skinned and disemboweled, and Fatima Cecilia Aldrighett, 7, whose body was found wrapped in a plastic bag.
The violence sparked a national debate about gender violence and the entrenched culture of machismo in Mexico that transcended the usual divisions of Mexico's deeply stratified society: age, class, race and politics.
Many workplaces across the country lacked women on Monday, and some schools closed. Photographs of newsrooms, government offices and schools emptied of women and girls circulated in social networks. Even Mr. López Obrador's daily morning briefing with the press had empty rows of chairs because most of the women journalists boycotted her.
Isaura Miranda, a biologist, said she had thought a lot about her decision to join the strike because of her responsibilities at the research center where she works.
"I realized I had to do something," Ms. Miranda said, shedding tears. "I cannot continue with this feeling of anger and helplessness for so many deaths that are cruel, without dignity."
"Besides, I don't want my daughter to go out one day and never come back," he added.
Some of the largest companies in the country, including Walmart and Bimbo, assured women that they would not face repercussions for staying home from work. Many public officials, celebrities and church leaders, as well as local, state and federal government agencies, supported the action, which was promoted under the hashtag # UnDíaSinNosotras or #ADayWithoutUs.
On Monday morning, many subway ticket offices, mostly operated by women, were closed.
The authorities struggled to estimate how many women had participated. If all women participated, the action could cost the economy up to $ 1.37 billion, according to Concanaco Servytur, one of the largest business groups in Mexico.
On Sunday, women from all over Mexico did the opposite: instead of staying at home, they crammed the streets, protesting to make their demands heard. They sang feminist hymns written to celebrate the day and performed artistic performances. In the public squares of dozens of cities across the country, they delivered speeches and encouraged each other.
"We apologize for the inconvenience, but they are killing us!" Read the banner held by a protester.
In the main square of the historic center of Mexico City, feminist activists sprayed the names of women who were killed or disappeared in recent years.
Rita Hernández, 61, said she had taken her granddaughters to the march on Sunday without her father's permission, knowing that he would not have allowed it.
"It is important for them to fight and change what we could not," said Hernandez with tears in his eyes. "Enough is enough!"
His granddaughter, Joana Monserrat García, 11, said he was rebelling against the machismo he experienced at home.
"My father doesn't let us cut our hair, wear tight jeans or have friends," Joana said while marching with her sister and grandmother. "Those are rules that I simply will no longer obey."
Many of the women who took to the streets on Sunday were frustrated with the government's inability to protect women.
"We are all at risk," said Evangelina Lara.
Ms. Lara held a banner with a picture of her daughter, who was 26 when she jumped out of a moving taxi to escape the driver's harassment. She was hit by another car and died.
"I'm here for her," Lara said.
Some women's rights groups and feminist groups have urged the government to create a special prosecutor's office for femicides and cases of disappearance. Others had broader demands, from reproductive rights to equal pay.
The feminist movement in Mexico has gained strength last year and has become violent at times, with some protesters attacking police stations or painting with slogans on government buildings.
On Sunday, a protester threw a Molotov cocktail, injuring members of the press and police, including women.
Last August, the scandalous protests took officials by surprise. Claudia Sheinbaum, the mayor of Mexico City, condemned protesters for disfiguring historical monuments. Later, in the face of a violent reaction, he met with women's groups, created a sex offender registry and pressed for an ordinance that punishes the unauthorized exchange of sexual content with a six-year prison sentence.
Prior to the strike, Ms. Sheinbaum said that the approximately 150,000 women who work for the city would not be penalized for not coming to the office on Monday.
While some women celebrated the march and strike, others remained circumspect about the real impact.
"Yes, we have won great victories recently," said Wolffer, the artist. “On the other hand, we have never killed so many of us. More has to come out of this. "
And for many other women, the protests were out of reach.
Juanita Hernández, a street food vendor who keeps her four children working six days a week, said that her husband, now deceased, used to physically abuse. One day, he hit her so hard that he broke several teeth, he recalled.
"When my husband died, I was finally able to rest from abuse, but now I can't afford one day to protest the same violence," she said.