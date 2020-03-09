iit madras: IIT-Madras and Rolls-Royce ink pact for joint research programs – Latest news

Aero's main engine, Rolls-Royce, said Monday that it has entered into collaboration with the Madras Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) to promote and explore opportunities for joint research programs. The company will also implement a & # 39; Higher technical study framework & # 39; to facilitate the higher education of its engineers, in association with IIT Madras, Rolls-Royce said in a statement.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between the company and IIT Madras for collaboration. As part of the memorandum of understanding, Rolls-Royce and IIT Madras will also seek to conduct advanced research in areas relevant to the company's future technological and programmatic needs, he added.

"The partnership with IIT Madras is another step in our efforts to promote collaborative research programs with like-minded partners in India. We look forward to exploring areas where we can develop technological solutions together," said Kishore, president of Rolls-Royce India and the South of Asia. Jayaraman said.

In addition, he said, "at the same time, we are interested in taking advantage of this collaboration with a leading technological institute such as IIT Madras to promote the training and professional development of our engineering talent, and facilitate higher education and research in areas of strategic interest ".



Commenting on the collaboration, the Industrial Consultant and the Associate Dean of Sponsored Research, IIT Madras, V Kamakoti said, "the interaction with Rolls-Royce will undoubtedly induce the exploration of multi-faceted interdisciplinary technology that involves the various specializations available at IIT Madras and map areas of high practical value in specific applications. "

Under the collaboration, Rolls-Royce will sponsor selected employees interested in conducting master's and doctoral studies, as part of its Higher Technical Study Framework, in partnership with IIT Madras.

To qualify for the program, employees must first clear the selection process of IIT Madras, and their subject must be aligned with Rolls-Royce's strategic research priorities and capabilities, he added.

The program is open to all permanent employees at the Rolls-Royce Engineering Center in Bangalore who have completed 36 months of service with the company.

The initiative is in line with the company's efforts to promote the growth and professional progression of its engineering talent, he said.