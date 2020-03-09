If Tom Brady were single, which NFL team would receive a rose?

Tom Brady is in the spring season of "The Bachelor."

OK, not really. But he is in our version of "The Bachelor: NFL free agency,quot;, also known as "The Brady-chelor,quot; here on Sporting News.

The Patriots legend has been linked to several other teams this NFL offseason while flirting with free agency. Brady's decision looms over the entire world of football. He is a hot product, and a handful of lovely teams compete for a rose at the rose ceremony. But who will Tom give the ring (Super Bowl)? Let's meet our contestants.

First pink print: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/34/f0/buccaneers-brady_f7xffu3a6a0z1w64kfjy7htbl.png?t=-1419373528,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Lip: From the state of the sun, we have the Buccaneers! This team loves long walks on the beach and sailing, their nautical hobbies are their favorites. In courting this team, Tom would be smart to bring jewelry; They love diamonds, gold and all the shiny things. Some of those Super Bowl rings should do the trick. While the Buccaneers may be younger than other NFL teams, they feel they still have a lot to offer. They are not here to make friends, and they may not be there for the right reasons. Tampa's relationship with quarterback Jameis Winston proved frustrating at times, and he might be looking for a rebound. Does this team really want to find true love?

The football case: It was no secret that Brady wanted more weapons last season in New England, and the idea of ​​pitching to be the best receiver duo in the league is attractive. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are exactly what any quarterback would want. The problem is that the Bruce Arians offense focuses on field passes, and Brady, 43, is not the same fast pitcher he was in his youth, when he was 40 when he was winning an MVP. The Bucs are not a quarterback from winning the Super Bowl, and Brady is not an obvious fit in the system. Could Tampa Bay be in this to give this fan base a bit of excitement?

Nor is it a good sign when your new man (Arians) talks about his ex (Winston). Brady just wants to be loved and appreciated, and that is not the kind of affection that Arians showed to Winston. When Arians was asked if this team could win with another quarterback, he replied: “With another quarterback? Oh yeah. If we can win with this, we can definitely win with another. "

Marital status: The other teams have pointed out that you may not be here for the right reasons. Initially, I thought I could see myself falling in love with you, but we just didn't fit well. It wouldn't be fair for you if I kept you knowing you're not the team I want to spend the rest of my career with. Can i get you out

Two to one date: Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e5/cc/two-on-one-brady-030520-abcsn-illustration-ftr_2ikawbt7gc8hztw0ek0527bm.png?t=-1398896432,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Los Angeles Chargers

Lip: The Chargers were born in Los Angeles, moved south to San Diego shortly after, and then returned to the bright lights of the City of Angels to pursue their dream of becoming a model and actress. They love to travel (up and down southern California, specifically). The greatest fears of the Chargers are heights, bumper cars and raisins. They love photography and prefer heels to high heels any day! The Chargers are looking for someone who is serious, but can also make them laugh. They need a rock on which to build their future, a future that hopefully includes championships.

The football case: The Chargers just broke up with Philip Rivers. Are you ready for a new commitment so soon? It's hard to say, but they have an opening as quarterback, and Los Angeles is beautiful. This is still a team that is only one year removed from a 12-4 season, and nine of its 11 losses in 2019 were by seven points or less. A full season of Derwin James will help Los Angeles improve his respectable 14th goal scorer. Brady could be the one to beat them.

San Francisco 49ers

Lip: This team is here for the right reasons. In fact, Brady lived in the Bay Area as a child and grew up being a fan. The 49ers love poetry and a good glass of wine. They need someone who will impress their faithful family since they have been so close to success in the past. It can be awkward when the team reveals that he was previously dating Jimmy Garoppolo, who was like a younger brother to Tom, but this team will have to be open and honest about his true feelings. While they may seem shy at asking Tom at the beginning, there is no reason to think that the 49ers cannot find their soulmate as a quarterback.

The football case: If Brady's main goal is to get the seventh Super Bowl ring, it's hard to find a better option than the NFC defending champions. His defensive line is elite. They ran the ball with the second highest percentage in the league in 2019, so Brady wouldn't have to carry the entire offense. Could it really cause a break between the 49ers and Garoppolo? Jimmy G is a former teammate. They went to the Kentucky Derby together for the love of God. But hey, the cost of winning is high.

Would the 49ers really give up on their potential quarterback for the next decade for a one or two year adventure with Brady? Garoppolo took his team to the Super Bowl, but so did Rex Grossman. A Super Bowl appearance should not lock Garoppolo into a lifetime contract, especially when he has only played for a full season.

Two teams enter the two-on-one date, but only one can prevail.

Marital status: I'm falling in love with you. Los Angeles, will you accept this rose?

Fantasy Suites: Long Time, Los Vegas Raiders

The Chargers arrived on the stage of the hometown but could not make the cut. Now it all comes down to Fantasy Suite Week, where Brady and the Raiders, Titans and Patriots can really know each other better.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c1/f1/raiders-brady_1q2or45a44wg51lqz4p87yyjbv.png?t=-1419094464,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Lip: This team is a new transplant to the Las Vegas area and recently discovered his internal party girl. But this wild card knows that they have to grow at some point and are looking to take root permanently. The Raiders work part-time as a fashion blogger and Instagram influencer. They are excellent at poker and are looking for a man with whom they can run the table. The Raiders need a superstar to take their love life (and game) to the next level. This team loves to go out and try new things, and Tom can be on the menu.

The football case: The Raiders have come a long way to reach the last three. They caught Brady's attention immediately. They have invested a lot to support their quarterback. Last season, only three quarterbacks who played all 16 games were fired less times than Derek Carr. Runner Josh Jacobs would probably have been the offensive Rookie of the year if he hadn't missed three of the last four games. Brady has not played with a runner with Jacobs production since Corey Dillon since 2004-06, and has never handed the ball to such a young stallion.

A tight wing could be a quarterback's best friend, and the Raiders also have a good one. Darren Waller exploded last year with 90 catches and 1,145 yards. We saw what the connection between Brady and Rob Gronkowski was like. No one can replicate that, but Waller is a budding star.

Marital status: * Unnecessary but inevitable * You are an amazing person. Believe me, your next quarterback is just around the corner, and he will be a very lucky man.

The two endings

Tennessee Titans

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e3/89/titans-brady_xpt59exj9wz710hzus9agcgbx.png?t=-1418714400,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Lip: The Titans live in Nashville but remain true to their peasant roots! Raised on a cattle ranch, they love animals and the outdoors, but they also know how to be a lady. This southern beauty is a free spirit that appreciates the good things in life, but is not afraid to get a little dirty in the countryside. Tennessee had a pretty serious relationship with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but he might be looking for something new. Ideally, they want a quarterback to open the door, buy them flowers and tell them they look beautiful with their Color Rush uniforms.

The football case: Brady feels he has known the Titans his entire career. He played eight seasons with Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel in New England. Titans are a safe option and could be the best option. Assuming Derrick Henry returns in 2020, Brady can organize an offensive that featured an unstoppable career game in the playoffs. A.J. Brown emerged as a legitimate external threat and was a contender for the Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Titans would have to break up with Tannehill for Brady, but for a team that was a Super Bowl victory, it might be worth it.

Ultimately, is Tennessee exciting enough? It doesn't have the glitz and glamor of Los Angeles or Las Vegas, but it could be Brady's firmer situation.

Marital status: I'm in love with you.

New England Patriots

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/de/45/patriots-brady_7ad2orpvfjhg1cjccr3ffsll4.png?t=-1418681888,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Lip: The Patriots are strong and independent and, technically, they need a man to form a team. This team loves city life, but could not imagine leaving home in the suburbs. They know that people hate them, but they simply assume that their success has made everyone mean and jealous. They love being the center of attention and can't seem to stay out of the spotlight. They won't deflate too much if they don't end up with Brady, because although they have spent some good years together, the writing has been on the wall for a while. The Patriots are considered practical and sensible, but will their long relationship with Brady make them hopeless romantics?

The football case: From a pure football point of view, the Patriots make more sense for Brady. It is known that the New England offensive is one of the league's complex systems, if not the most complex, but it is all Brady has known. After spending his entire 20-year career with the Patriots, Brady has entered the territory of Michael Jordan as the CABRA.

The Patriots had a bad year in 2019 that ended in a loss in the wild card round for the second time in Brady's career, but they still had a 12-4 record despite a litany of injuries. It's something Brady should consider. In theory, the offensive line will be healthy and much better. The broad receiving body should have more experience in the system. The tight end is the biggest need on the list and free agents like Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper should wait for calls from New England. Brady did not resemble himself last year, but it should not be assumed that it is because he fell off a cliff. He is simply not a guy who can support a below-average support cast in the offensive in his twentieth season.

In the end, you have to ask yourself if this is more than ego on both sides. Belichick and Brady are the best in football history in their work. Brady was a sixth-round pick six-time Super Bowl champion with Belichick. Belichick went from being fired from the Browns and resigning after one day as head coach of the Jets, to one of the best football minds of all time with Brady become his quarterback. They are great as a duo, but do they want the world to know how good they are on their own?

Marital status: I will always love you.

The final rose

Who will capture Tom's heart and lock him (to a new contract)? Tune in to the most dramatic season of "The Brady-chelor," which will premiere on March 18.