I think I have adopted Akshay's work style. – Sonakshi Sinha

Were you nervous when you started shooting?

I did not want to act. So I was not prepared. Although I come from a film family, I never enjoyed going to a set. I didn't grow up watching movies. I was always interested in sports. So, looking at the camera was a completely new sensation. I wonder: "My God! What am I doing here?" Newcomers today come so well prepared. They attend workshops and acting classes. They are ready to look at the camera.

%MINIFYHTML3c24496bd3b65b814e8ac19826b7869711% %MINIFYHTML3c24496bd3b65b814e8ac19826b7869712%

Khandaani Shafakhana, addressed a bold subject. What kind of response did he give you?

Babita in Khandaani Shafakhana is one of the closest characters to my heart. It was a beautiful and refreshing experience. I was working with a director (Shilpi Dasgupta) for the first time. I especially called Ayushmann Khurrana for the screening saying he was entering his territory. I loved the movie. It was discouraging that the movie didn't work well. Although my main solo films have not done so well, I will continue to do so. I will not stop until I get what I want.

Actresses like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have produced films in which they believed. Would they do that in the future?

Yes absolutely. Even the films I made as a soloist have been films in which I believed. Although I did not produce them. But when I find a subject that I love and feel the need to produce a movie, I will.

Who has been the most identifiable character you have played so far?

The most identifiable character I've played so far would be that of a journalist at Sunhil Sippy’s Noor. She is a modern working girl. The most challenging character I've played so far is Akira from AR Murugadoss. I am not a martial artist. I had to learn the art. Entering the character's skin, portraying body language correctly and fighting convincingly was a challenge. Also, I suppose the Vikramaditya Motwane Lootera was ahead of her time. If it had been launched now, it would have been well received, given the type of content we are producing these days.

What do you aspire as an actor?

When a director thinks about making a movie like Lootera, he should keep me in mind. When you want to make a movie like Dabangg, you should also be able to imagine me in the movie. I want to be that kind of actor, who fits in all roles. There is no gender that I have not tried. I played different characters in the four movies I made last year: Khandaani Shafakhana, Kalank, Mission Mangal and Dabangg 3. That excites me with my work. I love.



It seems that you are on the path of Akshay Kumar …

(Laughter) I have some of his qualities. I am punctual I have four releases a year. I work 24 hours. He also comes from working with him at the beginning of my career. You can only learn from him. I guess I have leaned towards his work style.

Do you reflect on the box office numbers of your movies?

Honestly, I don't understand the numbers. I have been part of some of the biggest movies. I've also been part of movies that didn't go well for me. Lootera, which is such a beautiful movie, did not do well at the box office. There have been other films, which have been average at best. While some have done business of more than Rs 100 million. The important thing for me is to do a good job.

After a decade in the industry, what keeps you motivated?

I approach each movie as if it were the first. That prevents me from becoming complacent. I never entered a set thinking

I know everything. That's where the fall of an actor begins. My job is to act and do my best. I feel my first movie released yesterday. I don't know how the decade went by.



What keeps you grounded?

It all has to do with your education. Credit is for my parents (Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha). My parents have gone through different phases in life. I also have people who come and go.

I don't want to be one of those. It is not a pleasant thing to happen.

Your openness in social networks invites trolls. How do you deal with them?

There is a lack of etiquette in social networks. Faceless people with false identities say anything and everything without respect. It is better to ignore them. My favorite button is the lock button. It's very funny, the person is still waiting for a reaction after posting something unpleasant in my timeline or instigating me. (Laughter) But woh bechara blocks ho jaata hai. I love.