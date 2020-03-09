Instagram

Despite the 2003 controversy that led to the 14-year pause of her country band, the leader of Dixie Chicks insists that she does not regret speaking against the Iraq War.

the Dixie Chicks singer Natalie Maines He will never regret speaking against the Iraq War, even though it led to a blacklist of bands throughout the country music industry for more than a decade.

The trio is promoting their first album in 14 years, "Gaslighter," and Natalie explains that the band took a break after the violent reaction to the 2003 controversy, and in a new interview with Allure, the singer admits that she has not yet You may believe that anti President George W. Bush comments that she did during a show in Manchester, England, which created a storm in the United States.

"When we started making this music, I liked the people in our industry," she says. "We always waved the flag of that country when people said it wasn't great. And then, to see how fast the entire industry turned to us … I was surprised that people thought we were different from what we were. Always I felt like we were so genuine. "

The Dixie Chicks became targets of a boycott while the protesters, who burned their compact discs, demanded that Maines apologize for his criticisms of Bush's decision to enter the Middle East conflict.

The reaction caused a pause of 14 years, but Natalie does not regret saying what she said.

"I don't regret it, but the responsible part of me doesn't want to make people go through the ass," he said. "When I think about it, it's like that (Gwyneth Paltrow) movie & # 39; Sliding doors & # 39 ;, right? Where would we be today if I hadn't said that? That is interesting. I really don't know if I would get it back. "

Dixie Chicks "Gaslighter" will be released in May.