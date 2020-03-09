How to watch the Super Worm Moon tonight, the first supermoon of 2020 – BGR

The first supermoon of 2020, the Super Worm Moon, takes place on the night of March 9.

Supermoons occur when the Moon and Earth are closer than normal and the Moon is full in the sky.

It's called Super Worm Moon as a nod to spring and new life.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

Sky watchers are always looking for a reason to look at the sky after the sun sets, and if that sounds like you, tonight will offer you a great opportunity to do so. The first supermoon of 2020 is happening at this time, and will be visible on the night of March 9, if the weather permits, of course.

It's the Super Worm Moon, but don't let that silly (meaningless) nickname distract you from the fact that this will be a great opportunity to enjoy Earth's little neighbor in all its splendor. Tonight, as with all supermoon events, the Moon will appear a little bigger and brighter than it normally seems, so if you've been looking for a reason to stay awake beyond your bedtime, this is the time.

%MINIFYHTMLe2b1566eba612d845ace8b9c8108c83911% %MINIFYHTMLe2b1566eba612d845ace8b9c8108c83912%

The best time to see the moon tonight will depend on where you are on the planet. In the Americas, your best option is to catch the Moon shortly after it comes out, while those in Europe would benefit from waiting until almost midnight to get the full effect. This is because the Moon makes its closest approach to Earth during these local times.

A supermoon differs from the full moon in an important aspect. The Moon's orbit around the Earth is not perfectly round, which means that sometimes the Moon is closer to Earth than other times. When the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth at the same time as a full moon event, it is when we have a supermoon.

As for the touches of added style that are added to each new supermoon these days, the nickname "Worm,quot; is one of the many nicknames given to the full moon in March. Meaning the beginning of spring, and all the worms that will wake up to do their thing on the freshly frozen ground, the Worm Moon also has other names. Crow Moon, Crust Moon, Sugar Moon and Sap Moon have been used at one time or another by different groups.

Before you get too excited about the beautiful big moon tonight, there are a number of things that must be perfect for you to really enjoy. The first and most important is the weather. A cloudy sky can ruin an attempt to observe the sky even before it begins. Check your local weather and see if there are clouds in the forecast and hopefully have clear skies.

Next, you'll want to make sure you detect the Moon at the right time (as described above). The Moon should look good and big if you catch it at its best, but even if you do, you may not be able to notice that the Moon seems larger than normal. That is not uncommon, since getting a sense of scale when looking at something so far away can be very, very difficult.

Image source: Aung Shine Oo / AP / REX / Shutterstock