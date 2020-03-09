How the Senate could fight armed violence

Our nation suffers an epidemic of armed violence that is tragically too familiar to us in Colorado. We have lost many of our friends, neighbors and children because of weapons. Over the past decade, more than 1.2 million Americans have been shot and millions more are traumatized by immediate exposure to armed violence, disproportionately in communities of color. Every day, 21 more children are victims of armed violence.

The loss of precious lives is incomprehensible, devastating and deeply engraved in our hearts and memories in places like Columbine, Arapahoe, Platte Canyon, STEM School Highlands Ranch, Aurora and schools and communities throughout our state and nation.

I will have the honor of receiving former Congressman Gabby Giffords in Aurora on Monday. We will meet with local survivors of armed violence and talk about the importance of revoking the US Senate. UU. If we want to enact gun safety laws with common sense.

For too long, the NRA leadership has recklessly fought even the most basic weapons security measures, such as universal background checks, which several recent polls show that 90% of Americans and most of their own members support.

When I was governor of Colorado, we took the arms lobby and won. It was not easy, but with the support of local and state elected officials and a diverse coalition of Colorado residents, we were able to enact laws that require background checks for the sale of private and online weapons and a ban on large-capacity magazines. We were the first purple state to enact comprehensive legislation on gun safety. If we can beat the NRA leadership here in Colorado, we can beat them nationally.

Senator Cory Gardner has received nearly $ 4 million in support of the NRA, and is hampering background checks, among other reforms, by receiving a hearing or consideration in the United States Senate. He has voted against closing the gaps that allow weapons to fall into dangerous hands. Enough is enough.

As your next senator, I will fight for comprehensive and commonsense policies to address armed violence in Washington and bring people together to finally do something on this front.

This problem is very personal for me. One of my first and most important priorities in the Senate will be to pass universal criminal background checks for the purchase of weapons. As it stands today, one in five weapons sold is not subject to a background check. Nonpartisan research estimates that universal background checks could prevent 1,100 homicides a year. We must also close the "boyfriend void,quot; and extend the waiting period to 10 days to eliminate the "Charleston void."

The limit of a national magazine and the ban on assault weapons will also save lives. Research shows that 155% more people are shot in incidents where assault weapons or large capacity magazines are used.

We must also stop arms trafficking by strengthening the prosecution of the small number of "bad actor,quot; arms dealers who sell weapons illegally without a background check. Police also need the tools to deal with straw purchases, where criminals who cannot pass a background check have someone buy weapons in their name, such as serious crimes.

Another common sense action that Congress can take is to stop the proliferation of ghost weapons. They are available without background checks and the police cannot track them. We must also repeal the 2005 law that uniquely protects irresponsible weapons manufacturers from trials and places them in the same category as any other business.

While the NRA has embarked on a relentless effort to deceive, characterize and deceive, Colorado people know that we can protect our Second Amendment rights and protect our children and communities with reasonable gun safety policies.

As Congresswoman Giffords said last month on the second anniversary of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School: "We can solve this problem … We will honor with action the lives that were lost and we will never stop fighting until one more future sure be aware. "

John Hickenlooper is a geologist, brewer, small business owner, former mayor of Denver and governor of Colorado. He is running for the US Senate. UU.

