How not to get sick with the coronavirus while traveling

"It was the only time I wished I had a mask," he said.

So do the masks really work? The answer is yes and no. Dr. Tierno said he had seen people with surgical masks in the subway and that it was "as if they had no masks." Air can seep through the gaps. A cloth mask also provides little protection. Sometimes, mask users cover only their mouths and leave their nose exposed. "For most people, a mask is not necessary," he said.

In February, the The general surgeon urged the public to stop buying masks and warned that it will not help against the spread of the coronavirus, but will take away important resources from health professionals.

"Seriously people – STOP BUYING MASKS!" the general surgeon, Jerome M. Adams, He said on Twitter.

When one is needed, mainly in a place where many diseases have been reported, people should wear an N95 respirator, a sturdy mask that fits the face and filters 95 percent of the smallest air particles. But, Dr. Tierno warned, "it is a very resistant mask for breathing."

Please! Wash your hands.

This seems so simple that Trevor Noah recently made a joke about it on "The Daily Show." Health professionals say that washing your hands with soap and water is the most effective line of defense against colds, the flu and other diseases.

Just think about where your hands have been in the last 24 hours. Now, think of all the hands that touched the plane trays and the seat belt buckles. If that doesn't stop you, consider if you bite your nails, touch your face or rub your eyes. "The 10 dirtiest things are your fingers," said Dr. Tierno.