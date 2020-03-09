How not to get sick with the coronavirus while traveling

Cautious travelers put on masks in the subways of New York City and at San Francisco airports. Consumers in panic are armed with disinfectants. Companies suspend their operations and airlines suspend flights.
As the world deals with a coronavirus outbreak that has killed thousands of people and infected tens of thousands more, people around the world have become anxious to be in crowds or travel in confined spaces like airplanes.
All this can be confusing. Then we ask health professionals how travelers can stay healthy while on the move.
Should I wear a mask?
Philip M. Tierno boarded a flight to Paris not long ago and sat behind a woman who seemed to have a bad cold. She sipped her nose. She coughed. She didn't cover her mouth or use a handkerchief. Dr. Tierno, professor of microbiology and pathology at N.Y.U. Langone Health in New York City asked to move. The flight attendant said no. Indeed, within a week, Dr. Tender was coughing.
"It was the only time I wished I had a mask," he said.
So do the masks really work? The answer is yes and no. Dr. Tierno said he had seen people with surgical masks in the subway and that it was "as if they had no masks." Air can seep through the gaps. A cloth mask also provides little protection. Sometimes, mask users cover only their mouths and leave their nose exposed. "For most people, a mask is not necessary," he said.
In February, the The general surgeon urged the public to stop buying masks and warned that it will not help against the spread of the coronavirus, but will take away important resources from health professionals.
"Seriously people – STOP BUYING MASKS!" the general surgeon, Jerome M. Adams, He said on Twitter.
When one is needed, mainly in a place where many diseases have been reported, people should wear an N95 respirator, a sturdy mask that fits the face and filters 95 percent of the smallest air particles. But, Dr. Tierno warned, "it is a very resistant mask for breathing."
Please! Wash your hands.
This seems so simple that Trevor Noah recently made a joke about it on "The Daily Show." Health professionals say that washing your hands with soap and water is the most effective line of defense against colds, the flu and other diseases.
Just think about where your hands have been in the last 24 hours. Now, think of all the hands that touched the plane trays and the seat belt buckles. If that doesn't stop you, consider if you bite your nails, touch your face or rub your eyes. "The 10 dirtiest things are your fingers," said Dr. Tierno.
Hand wash can reduce the risk of respiratory infections by 16 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If soap and water are not available, hand sanitizers with more than 60 percent alcohol work. Here is a tip: Dr. Tender said make sure the disinfectant dries in your hands. If not, germs can thrive.
What about the trays and seats?
"Don't eat off the table," said Dr. Tierno.
A 2015 report from the Government Accountability Office found that crew members had limited time to clean the cabin before passengers on the next flight boarded. Some of the people that G.A.O. Respondents said employers "did not provide practical training to respond to outbreaks of specific diseases such as Ebola."
And the office warned that the United States lacked a comprehensive plan "designed to prevent and contain the spread of disease through air travel." A positive point: Fourteen airports and three airlines reviewed had such plans.
So what does that mean for travelers? Some people bring disinfectant wipes and use them to clean seats, tables with trays, bath handles and even vents. The health professionals we talked to said this was not recommended.
Dr. Hertzberg suggested placing sheets of paper on tray tables so that laptops or other items do not come in contact with the surface. She suggested using a paper towel when opening and closing the bathroom door. Dr. Pietro said not to place the food directly on the table. (It must be kept in its container). And forget about using the backrest brackets. A 2014 study from the University of Auburn in Alabama said some germs could survive a week in a cloth pocket.
Is it safe to breathe the air?
The risk of getting an illness from an airline passenger is similar to the risk of getting sick after traveling in a bus or subway, or sitting in a movie theater, according to a 2018 report by the International Air Transport Association.
That said, he offered a qualifier: the risk is probably lower in airplanes because they use high efficiency air filters that are comparable to those used in hospital operating rooms. Called HEPA filters, they capture 99 percent of the microbes in the air in the recirculated air and are changed at regular intervals, the association said.
What does not address are the vents themselves, which carry germs transmitted by the hands of people. Health professionals advise moving vents so they blow in the hands, not in the mouth, face or nose. The humidity in aircraft cabins is also low, generally less than 20 percent. (In households, it is generally greater than 30 percent). While this does not represent a serious health risk, according to The World Health Organization can cause discomfort in the nostrils and skin.
Rest well.
The healthier your immune system, the greater your chances of not getting sick. He sleeps six to eight hours a night, said Dr. Tierno. Exercise. Eat fruits and vegetables.
And more slowly, Dr. Tender said: "Stress is the worst thing that can happen to your body."
