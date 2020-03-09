How Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are preparing for the baby

Orlando Bloom I had just finished sliding the ruby ​​and diamond ring Katy PerryFinger when the talk about the next steps began.

A source noted to Persons not even a full day after Bloom's exaggerated Valentine’s proposal of how American idol The judge and her newly minted finances "want to get married and start a family sooner rather than later."

%MINIFYHTMLa8131bb8d7c833e05ec0319fac51588411% %MINIFYHTMLa8131bb8d7c833e05ec0319fac51588412%

The actor himself even said that when he was interrogated by Howard Stern on its Sirius XM satellite radio show in September.

"I love children. She is great with children," said the 43-year-old father and 9-year-old father. Flynn with ex wife Miranda Kerr. "It would be a wonderful thing. We're looking for that. It's like this wild mustang. If we can fight this beast and move on, we'll have the journey of our lives."