How Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are preparing for the baby

Orlando Bloom I had just finished sliding the ruby and diamond ring Katy PerryFinger when the talk about the next steps began.
A source noted to Persons not even a full day after Bloom's exaggerated Valentine’s proposal of how American idol The judge and her newly minted finances "want to get married and start a family sooner rather than later."
The actor himself even said that when he was interrogated by Howard Stern on its Sirius XM satellite radio show in September.
"I love children. She is great with children," said the 43-year-old father and 9-year-old father. Flynn with ex wife Miranda Kerr. "It would be a wonderful thing. We're looking for that. It's like this wild mustang. If we can fight this beast and move on, we'll have the journey of our lives."
Whether the wild mustang in this metaphor is the raising of the children or just the commitment of balls to the wall, it is fair to say that the couple is now completely tamed with the next birth of their first child together.
Because when he released the music video for "Never Worn White," a song from his next sixth album, last week Perry revealed that he has been working on more than just a new album. With a theatrically deliberate caress of her stomach, the five-time winner of the 35-year-old American Music Award confirmed her pregnancy. Or, as he expressed in his next Instagram chat, "There are many things that will happen this summer."
The first job is to marry Bloom, the man he has been involved with since a five-month separation in 2017, helped them solidify the fact that they were destined for each other. The fears of the coronavirus aside, they hope that the vows of their dreams can take place in Japan as planned.
But even a last-minute reverse course would do little to dim its brightness. "Katy has wanted a baby for a long time. Both she and Orlando have done it," a source tells E! News. "They have a lot of fun with Flynn and being parents, they couldn't wait to join the family."
Fortunately for Perry, she has been receiving on-the-job training for the past four years or so. Strong with Bloom's ex-girlfriend, Kerr, also a mother of children Deer, 22 months and Myles, 5 months, with husband Evan Spiegel, she works as another member of the Flynn parent team.
"Katy has a great relationship with Miranda and they have always supported each other," says the source. "Miranda has always appreciated Katy's love and care for Flynn."
That includes attending elementary school plays and other activities. Already following in the footsteps of Dad, "He likes to act," says the source, "and she is always there in her plays encouraging her. She is a constant in her life and loves being a part of him and watching him grow."
Even that means he had to reduce his late nights in favor of getting up early to make sure Flynn came out the door at 7:30 a.m. "I didn't usually wake up until 11 in the morning, and now I'm in bed like a normal person at 10:00 pm, just like, falling asleep," he said in The Ellen DeGeneres show in September. "I guess this has definitely matured me. I guess this is adulteration."
Sure, but still funny.
Together, as a trio, they traveled to Aspen and Japan and explored every corner of Disneyland, a place that Bloom told Stern that his girlfriend loves "more than anything else." Even when they are close to home, as she shared in her recent Vogue India Interview, it's a delight. "We go to the movies or amusement parks," he said. "We are constantly doing things that are fun."
And they are already enthusiastically imagining the adventures they will have as a quartet. "From the beginning, Katy has had a special bond with Flynn," says the source, "and can't wait to see him as an older brother."
And if you want more guidance for parenting, you have a complete team ready to offer advice on sleep training and diaper techniques. There's older sister Angela HudsonOf course, Perry was present for the births of his daughters in 2014 and 2016, even operating as a kind of doula assistant.
"Finally you can add,quot; help give birth to babies in living rooms "to my resume! It has been a miracle of a day …" she tweeted in February 2014, presenting as Stylist Auntie. (It's a role he has kept, buying at least one mini Chanel for Stella, now 6 years old).
In addition, he has a lot of friends who have already been there, they conquered him, if he had any questions about those first weeks of newborns. "Between Flynn, being an aunt and being close to all the babies of her friends, she has had a lot of experience," says the source, "and now it's her turn. She will be a great mother and a natural."
Because this has been the plan almost from the moment they both flirted with In-N-Out burgers at a party after the Golden Globes 2016. "She and Orlando have always wanted a baby," says another source to E! News. "It was one of the first conversations they had since they got engaged and both were always on the same page."
The Cliff Notes indicate that expanding their family was the top priority, regardless of how many times their busy work schedules would force them to postpone their votes.
"Katy is very excited and feels that it is finally the right time in her life," says the source. "He didn't care if the baby arrived before marriage or vice versa because he knew he had found his soulmate."
