How John Krasinski convinced Emily Blunt to star in & # 39; & # 39; To Quiet Place & # 39; & # 39;

In spite of A peaceful placeThe great success of 2018, winning a whopping $ 340.9 million at the box office,John KrasinskiHe was reluctant to write and direct a sequel.
Talking exclusively with E! News during Sunday's premiere of A quiet place 2 in Manhattan, the 40-year-old actor and filmmaker shared that his wife Emily Blunt He shared the same reservations when Paramount, the studio responsible for the first film, contacted to launch a sequel.
However, after a little round trip between the two, the first The office Alum changed his mind a short time later.
"(Emily) was very kind to realize that I wasn't going to do a sequel either, I told the studio that I didn't want to do it, that I didn't want to write and direct the next one because the first one was incredibly personal," Krasinski explained. "(It was) incredibly organic to me and to me as a mother, and when I thought about this new idea and she said & # 39; why don't you write it? & # 39;"
Krasinski added: "(She said) & # 39; If I see that you are in love with him as much as you were with the first one, I will. So she read the script and said it was inside."
But it wasn't any scene that led her to change her mind about being on board for a sequel. According to Variety, it was the opening scene of the film that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.
In an interview with the publication at the premiere of the film, Blunt said: "I threw the opening and I said to myself: Oh my God & # 39; (it was) undoubtedly great, and I realized that there would be been an idiot for not wanting to be in that initial sequence. We had to give in to the idea that we wanted to do it and lose our snobbery. "
Since its inception, Krasinski had very closed lips on whether Blunt would star. "I don't know, we'll have to see," he told E! News in 2018. "We will have to see who participates."
The sequel continues the journey of The Abbott Family as they face new terrors from the outside world and fight for survival, in complete silence.
The movie will also star Cilian Murphy, Milicent SimmondsY Noah Jupe.
In the past, the actor also talked about how he co-starred in the successful film with his wife. "I said to Emily: & # 39; There is no better gift than the universe could have given me to go through the greatest success of my career and I don't have to explain to you how it felt & # 39; we were both in the boat," Krasinski said. Men's health. "I told him & # 39; I don't know if he can ever be like this again & # 39;".
"And, again, leave it to Emily, who is better at everything than me, she says:" She can't. "She encapsulated it perfectly," he continued. "It can't be like that again, and it shouldn't. So take this and put it on a shelf, this really special treasure we experience together. And now go out and do something else. I know I'll never do another movie that is so successful, this original, is helpless and, in addition, that it is with my wife every step of the way. "
A quiet place 2 opens on March 20, 2020.
