How John Krasinski convinced Emily Blunt to star in & # 39; & # 39; To Quiet Place & # 39; & # 39;

In spite of A peaceful placeThe great success of 2018, winning a whopping $ 340.9 million at the box office,John KrasinskiHe was reluctant to write and direct a sequel.

Talking exclusively with E! News during Sunday's premiere of A quiet place 2 in Manhattan, the 40-year-old actor and filmmaker shared that his wife Emily Blunt He shared the same reservations when Paramount, the studio responsible for the first film, contacted to launch a sequel.

%MINIFYHTMLef1c26a6c8ae36d7aba3300514002ffb11% %MINIFYHTMLef1c26a6c8ae36d7aba3300514002ffb12%

However, after a little round trip between the two, the first The office Alum changed his mind a short time later.

"(Emily) was very kind to realize that I wasn't going to do a sequel either, I told the studio that I didn't want to do it, that I didn't want to write and direct the next one because the first one was incredibly personal," Krasinski explained. "(It was) incredibly organic to me and to me as a mother, and when I thought about this new idea and she said & # 39; why don't you write it? & # 39;"

Krasinski added: "(She said) & # 39; If I see that you are in love with him as much as you were with the first one, I will. So she read the script and said it was inside."