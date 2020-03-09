How Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk maintain their & # 39; & # 39; strong bond

When it comes to former friends, Bradley Cooper Y Irina Shayk They deserve a prize for mastering complicated paper.

While the couple continues to raise their daughter out of the spotlight, E! News is learning more about how these famous parents are putting Pasture First.

About nine months after reports emerged that the couple had separated, a source tells us that these two still share a "strong bond."

"They are working on how to be single parents and be parents of their daughter together. Both have been working and traveling a lot, so there is always a time to solve. They have a good system for Lea and take turns with her," a source shared. with us. "They also join as a family and do things when they can. They communicate a lot and are good friends."

Our source added: "They both love their daughter more than anything and come together for her. They get along and everything is very positive. It is still a period of transition and they are trying to discover how it will work in the future." , but they are in a good place. "