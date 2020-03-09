How Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk maintain their & # 39; & # 39; strong bond

Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
When it comes to former friends, Bradley Cooper Y Irina Shayk They deserve a prize for mastering complicated paper.
While the couple continues to raise their daughter out of the spotlight, E! News is learning more about how these famous parents are putting Pasture First.
About nine months after reports emerged that the couple had separated, a source tells us that these two still share a "strong bond."
"They are working on how to be single parents and be parents of their daughter together. Both have been working and traveling a lot, so there is always a time to solve. They have a good system for Lea and take turns with her," a source shared. with us. "They also join as a family and do things when they can. They communicate a lot and are good friends."
Our source added: "They both love their daughter more than anything and come together for her. They get along and everything is very positive. It is still a period of transition and they are trying to discover how it will work in the future." , but they are in a good place. "
Earlier this month, Page Six reported that Bradley and Irina enjoyed lunch with their daughter at Pier59 studios in New York City.
And although the couple has tried to keep their relationship private both before and after their separation, Irina offered a rare idea of how she felt about her breakup in an interview with British Vogue.
"Life after Bradley is definitely reflective," he shared with the publication. "I think that in all good relationships you bring the best and the worst, it's just the nature of a human being. Two great people don't have to make a good couple."
Irina added: "I think we have been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground."
And although a break under the lights of Hollywood can be a challenge, this supermodel is not giving up on love in any way.
"Do I believe in marriage? Yes, of course," he shared in Harper's bazaar. "I am not the type of person who is against it."