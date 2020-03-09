How a confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Russia sent oil markets to a frenzy

During the past three years, two factors have had a great influence on the oil markets. The first has been the increase in oil shale oil production in the United States, which has turned the country from a large oil importer to an increasingly important exporter. The second is the alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which have recently cooperated in cutting production to try to counteract the impact of shale.
Now that the cooperation between two of the three largest oil producers in the world, the third is the United States, seems to be coming to an end. Saudi Arabia, as a dominant member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, proposed production cuts last week to compensate for the collapse of demand for the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Russia, which is not a member of OPEC, refused to accept. And the dead end has become open hostilities.
After talks with OPEC members in Vienna, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak returned to Moscow for consultations on Thursday. In his absence, OPEC officials met and reached what amounted to an ultimatum. The group as a whole would cut production by 1.5 million barrels per day, or about 1.5 percent of the world's supply. OPEC, which largely means the Saudis, would make most of the cuts, one million barrels, as long as Russia and other producers cut the rest.
The tactic was "something like a boss movement," said Helima Croft, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, but failed. Russia had played hard before, but this time Mr. Novak was not playing. The answer was "no,quot; again, and Saudi oil minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and other officials returned to their hotels without results or statement.
By not tightening the supplies, the Saudis threatened to flood the market.
The confrontation was sinister for the industry. OPEC and a wider group of producers not only did not reach an agreement on the new cuts, but also signed the extension of 2.1 million barrels per day in previous versions that would expire at the end of March. That created the danger of a tremendous flow of oil that reached a market that was already over-supplied and was experiencing a sharp drop in demand.
"Since April 1, neither we nor any OPEC or non-OPEC countries should cut production," Novak said after the meeting, according to Reuters.
The Saudis responded, notifying buyers on Saturday that they would offer big discounts on their oil sales for April. The price cuts will probably be followed by other producers in the region, such as Saudi allies Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. The intention, Saudi officials said, is to create more demand for their oil with lower prices.
The Saudis have been producing around 9.7 million barrels per day. The International Energy Agency, a Paris-based organization that advises governments and industry, estimates that the Saudis could produce more than two million additional barrels, while Kuwait, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates could add another million barrels per day.
The market was scared by this possible flood of crude oil. At one time on Monday, prices fell by more than 30 percent. In the afternoon, they had recovered at about $ 36 per barrel for Brent crude, the international benchmark, still a sharp drop of 21 percent.
"The market really trusted this alliance between OPEC and Russia," said Neil Beveridge, an analyst at Bernstein, a market research firm. With that seemingly torn relationship, "there is simply no support," he added.
The Russians and the Saudis have had a hard relationship for a long time.
Despite having huge oil reserves, Russia and Saudi Arabia have rarely seen their way to cooperation. In his autobiography, "Out of the desert," Ali Naimi, the former Saudi oil minister, says that on the eve of what became a crucial OPEC meeting in November 2014, he met with Mr. Novak to ask for help to deal with an increasing excess of oil. The talks were joined by Igor Sechin, a close associate of President Vladimir V. Putin, who is the executive director of Rosneft, Russia's largest oil company.
The Russians refused to follow, says Naimi, and he packed his papers and washed his hands to try to stabilize the market through cuts.
A price dropped to less than $ 30 per barrel focused on minds, eventually persuading the Russians to join forces with the Saudis. A kind of bromance developed between Novak and Khalid al-Falih, which succeeded Naimi as Saudi oil minister in 2016. The two did what looked like natural samples of camaraderie at OPEC press conferences.
But there were tensions, and for at least a year the Russians hinted that they were tired of the agreement, which limited the growth of oil companies like Rosneft. As shale production continued to increase, OPEC and its allies had to continue cutting.
"They could see an endless series of cuts in the future," said Bhushan Bahree, senior director of IHS Markit, a research firm. "They wanted to return to growth instead of continuing this agreement with the Saudis."
For their part, the Saudis absorbed most of the cuts to keep Russia on board, a situation that also fueled the tension. In addition, Falih was fired last year by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and replaced by the prince's half-elder brother, Prince Abdulaziz, who is a veteran oil official but does not appear to have a warm relationship with Mr. Novak. Falih enjoyed.
In addition, power brokers such as Mr. Sechin in Moscow seemed to be turning Mr. Putin against the Saudi agreement. The Saudis have been pushing for cuts since at least the beginning of February, as it became clear that the epidemic was going to affect demand strongly. The Russians also argued at the meetings that there was an opportunity to harm the oil shale industry in the United States, which had harmed the two major producers. And Russia has accumulated a $ 570 billion fund that Moscow expects to help the country through a famine of oil revenues.
Russia may well damage the shale industry, but at a great cost. The International Energy Agency predicted that shale production could decrease in an environment of $ 40 per barrel. But a price war carries enormous risks for the world, including the deprivation of oil-producing countries of the means to finance social programs, including medical care, at a time when they are threatened by the virus.
"Playing Russian roulette in the oil markets can have serious consequences," said Fatih Birol, executive director of the agency.