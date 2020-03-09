How a confrontation between Saudi Arabia and Russia sent oil markets to a frenzy

During the past three years, two factors have had a great influence on the oil markets. The first has been the increase in oil shale oil production in the United States, which has turned the country from a large oil importer to an increasingly important exporter. The second is the alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which have recently cooperated in cutting production to try to counteract the impact of shale.

Now that the cooperation between two of the three largest oil producers in the world, the third is the United States, seems to be coming to an end. Saudi Arabia, as a dominant member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, proposed production cuts last week to compensate for the collapse of demand for the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Russia, which is not a member of OPEC, refused to accept. And the dead end has become open hostilities.

%MINIFYHTML5141c82e3ac61412f927f67bf406551211% %MINIFYHTML5141c82e3ac61412f927f67bf406551212%

After talks with OPEC members in Vienna, Russian energy minister Alexander Novak returned to Moscow for consultations on Thursday. In his absence, OPEC officials met and reached what amounted to an ultimatum. The group as a whole would cut production by 1.5 million barrels per day, or about 1.5 percent of the world's supply. OPEC, which largely means the Saudis, would make most of the cuts, one million barrels, as long as Russia and other producers cut the rest.

The tactic was "something like a boss movement," said Helima Croft, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, but failed. Russia had played hard before, but this time Mr. Novak was not playing. The answer was "no,quot; again, and Saudi oil minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and other officials returned to their hotels without results or statement.