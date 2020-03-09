Here's why Kenya Moore was not willing to reconcile with Nene's leaks in Greece

Real Housewives of Atlanta last night took fans by surprise in more ways than one. In addition to watching the aftermath of the Black Man’s Lab event, viewers saw Nene Leakes extend an olive branch to Kenya Moore.

Unfortunately, Kenya was not ready to repeat all the drama between her and the Broadway star. One's mother explained at RHOA after the program that she was in a vulnerable place since she had just talked about her divorce news and did not want to talk to Nene at the time, but was open to that later.

‘I didn't want to open that can of worms. And then we debate who is right and who is wrong. "Well, you told me this." "Well, you didn't do it." Going back to the small reasons why you think you are right in the situation. I could see steps and steps and steps of us going down a black hole. And being bad. And I was like leaving it here being positive. We'll talk in another time. This is not the right time. And I think it was reasonable because I didn't want it to be about me and Nene, not the first night. "

Leakes took the multiple desaires of Kenya as a great "F U,quot; and went to his room. The reason why Nene took this so personally was due to the fact that he had contacted Moore by text message and even took the time to present himself to the Marc Daly event.

This rebuff will intensify in a great fight between the rivals that will bring drama for the next episodes. Judging by the words they have for each other in the press, the meeting will be more bleak than any other.

Ad

Do you think Kenya should have accepted Nene's olive branch?



Post views:

0 0