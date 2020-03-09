He has "less than me"

Instagram

There was a fight between the UFC fighter Brian Ortega Y Jay park, a Korean rapper who acted as a translator for Chan Sung Jung, also known as Korean Zombie, at UFC 248 on Saturday, March 7. According to reports, the fighter had an altercation with the musician in the area reserved for wrestlers and famous guests. He was offended by Park's words.

ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani went to Twitter to detail the terrible experience that took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. "Korean music artist Jay Park, who served as a translator for Chan Sung Jung during his recent appearance on the show, was slapped by Brian Ortega during tonight's event, Park tells me. There was a confrontation and then it broke. Ortega questioned Park's translation in the show, "he said.

"Park told me that Ortega approached him while Korean Zombie went to the bathroom and asked if it was Jay Park. Park said yes and, according to Park, Ortega slapped him with an open palm," Helwani added in a separate tweet.

UFC President Dana White also commented on the dispute, which ended with Ortega expelled from the event. "A lot of crazy things happened tonight," White said. "[Ortega] and The Zombie [Jung] had a fight that is completely different from their personalities. Zombie doesn't even speak English, so I don't know what the hell he could have said for Ortega to start going crazy but yes, it was strange. He was in the wrestlers section and it happened just during the fight. "

Both Ortega and Park turned to their respective social media accounts to address the altercation. In an Instagram comment, Ortega invited Park to a proper fight, writing: "Jay Park, welcome to the fighting game. Don't be surprised if I hit you when I see you."

Jay Park turned to the fight on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Park responded to a fan who asked if he ever planned to sue Ortega for the alleged assault. "So you're not going to sue him?" the fan asked, to which Park replied: "No, I don't demand people who have less than me."