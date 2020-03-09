Have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic left the American basketball in the dust? – Up News Info

Home Local News Have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic left the American basketball in the...

Kiz: Lucky Nuggets. No Greek monster in uniform on Monday night at the Pepsi Center. But the rest of the NBA cannot avoid Giannis Antetokounmpo and the truth. The most attractive players of 25 years or less in the NBA are the center of the Nuggets Nikola Jokic (Serbia) and Antetokounmpo (Greece) and Luka Doncic (Slovenia), which is almost unstoppable when the point runs for Dallas. The three young international stars are surprisingly tall and incredibly skilled for the respective positions they play. How have they changed the way coaches think about the game? And should American players take notes?

Singer: Let me add one more to your list: Pascal Siakam of Toronto, of Cameroon, is one of the most intriguing international strikers in the game. But whether intentionally or not, all the aforementioned players essentially embody the "no position,quot; game in which the NBA has become. Yes, Jokic won the first team in the entire NBA center last season, but I don't see any other center in the league that can double as an impromptu quarterback. Nuggets coach Michael Malone said earlier that Jokic's game is only restricted when the Nuggets can't think of a new way to deploy it. The same goes for Doncic and the monster, whose abilities transcend arbitrary positions.

Kiz: The rise to power of Golden State was based on Stephen Curry, a small, thin shipowner with a crazy range of fire. There will always be a place for the small ball in the NBA, but I think what Houston is trying now, when trying to win without a great man on the court, has misjudged the league's trend. The future belongs to great talents who not only have rank in the jumper and the vision of a base, but can also score by exploiting a size advantage against smaller defenders in the paint.

