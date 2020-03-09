Harvey Weinstein was transferred to Rikers Island jail after cardiac surgery

WENN / Instar

The dishonored movie mogul, who was convicted of rape and criminal sexual act in February, reportedly has stayed on the sixth floor of the main building of the Northern Nursing Command.

Harvey Weinstein has finally been transported to the Rikers Island jail, where he will await sentencing for sexual crimes.

The dishonored mogul of the film was recorded at Bellevue Hospital in New York hours after he was convicted of rape and criminal sexual act last month (February), complaining of heart palpitations.

He underwent an operation to place a stent in his heart on Wednesday (March 4) and, according to publicist Juda Engelmayer, the Department of Corrections "moved him while we talked to the Rikers nursing unit," during a recent conversation with CNN

According to reports, there is a 24-hour security system, which includes surveillance cameras and frequent controls by the guards, to monitor all the movements of the disgraced Hollywood producer, amid concerns that Weinstein is harmed Likewise.

The measure comes after the 67-year-old lawyers who cried "I'm innocent. How can this happen in the United States?" when he was convicted, he expressed hope that the former Miramax chief would remain in care at the Manhattan hospital until his sentence next week. "

"The treating doctors think it's where it should be, it's that simple," said Arthur Aidala, lawyer for the Weinstein legal team. "It is no secret that he was under the care of several doctors over the past few months … Obviously, nobody wants anything to happen to Mr. Weinstein because of his health."

Weinstein's sentence will take place on March 11.