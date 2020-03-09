Harry Kane: the captain of Tottenham and England reappears in training | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML1492b1dd0161d4a573f18d9f77bf049311% %MINIFYHTML1492b1dd0161d4a573f18d9f77bf049312%









Harry Kane was photographed taking part in exercises at the Tottenham training camp on Monday

Harry Kane was photographed taking part in exercises at the Tottenham training camp on Monday

Tottenham captain Harry Kane has been photographed in the middle of a personal rehabilitation session while recovering from a hamstring injury.

The England striker has not played since he suffered a break on New Year's Day against Southampton, but seems to be on his way back sooner than expected.

Kane participated in passes and other drills at the club's training camp on Monday morning, while his teammates continued their preparations for the crucial return match of the Champions League in the last 16 games against RB Leipzig.

Kane was tested at the Tottenham training camp in Enfield

The 26-year-old looked brightly during the session and his appearance will have encouraged both Spurs head coach José Mourinho and England's head, Gareth Southgate, to present before the end of the season.

There were fears that Kane would be out of play for the rest of the campaign, but he tweeted: "I love being back on the grass with a ball at my feet."

Steven Bergwijn and Ben Davies lost training on Monday and it remains to be seen if the couple is included in the Mourinho team for the trip to Germany while the Spurs try to cancel a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

Kane was glad to retrain on the grass

Bergwijn suffered a blow in the final stages of Saturday's 1-1 draw at Burnley, a game that Davies missed.

Davies has been affected by injuries since Mourinho arrived at the club in November, and only recently returned from an ankle injury.

Leipzig has confirmed that the match will continue normally, despite PSG's match with Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday who joined Valencia's draw against Atalanta in being played behind closed doors.