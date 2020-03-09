Harry and Meghan meet with William and Kate for the final royal engagement

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Prince Harry Y Meghan markle met with Prince William Y Kate Middleton for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.
They were not the only members of the royal family who attended. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince carlos Y Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall They were all there too.
Neither the Duke and Duchess of Sussex nor the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge participated in the official procession of His Majesty. While both couples walked with The Queen last year, this time they accompanied them to their seats separately. Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have not commented on why the changes were made.
Meghan dazzled with a green outfit by Emilia Wickstead and William Chambers's hat, while Kate was stunned in a red dress. William and Kate sat a row ahead of Meghan and Harry. Brief Cheers They were exchanged.
It had been a while since the "fabulous four,quot; were seen together. In fact, the last time they were photographed at the same event was in November 2019 for a Memorial Day event.
This marked the last official royal engagement of Harry and Meghan. It also marked the first time they were photographed with William and Kate since their bomb announcement. In January, the Sussex declared their intention to step back as "older,quot; members of the royal family. They also shared their plans to become financially independent and divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.
After Harry met with The Queen and the Royal Houses, an agreement was reached. It was determined that Harry and Meghan must withdraw from their royal duties, including military appointments, and that they will no longer receive public funds for such duties. It was also established that the couple can no longer formally represent His Majesty. Although, the Queen made it clear that Harry, Meghan and Archie "will always be very dear members of my family."
Tim Rooke / Shutterstock
While Harry and Meghan will keep their "HRH,quot; titles, they will no longer actively use them. They will also retain their titles of count and countess of Dumbarton and baron and baroness of Kilkeel. In addition, Harry will retain the ranks of commander, lieutenant commander and squad leader.
In addition, they will keep their sponsorships and associations private.
Harry and Meghan will begin this next chapter starting March 31.
Before the announcement, there were rumors of tension between Harry and William and Meghan and Kate. Harry referred to reports of a crack with William in the ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: an African trip.
"Inevitably things happen," he said. "But we are brothers, we will always be brothers. Certainly we are on different paths at this time. I will always be there for him and, as I know, he will always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him very much. "
He also said that "most things are created from nothing."
"As brothers, we have good days and bad days."
%MINIFYHTML8088e329e48de4b95af915965497ecdd17%