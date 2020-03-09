Harry and Meghan meet with William and Kate for the final royal engagement

Prince Harry Y Meghan markle met with Prince William Y Kate Middleton for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday.

%MINIFYHTML8088e329e48de4b95af915965497ecdd13% %MINIFYHTML8088e329e48de4b95af915965497ecdd14%

They were not the only members of the royal family who attended. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince carlos Y Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall They were all there too.

%MINIFYHTML8088e329e48de4b95af915965497ecdd15% %MINIFYHTML8088e329e48de4b95af915965497ecdd16%

Neither the Duke and Duchess of Sussex nor the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge participated in the official procession of His Majesty. While both couples walked with The Queen last year, this time they accompanied them to their seats separately. Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have not commented on why the changes were made.

Meghan dazzled with a green outfit by Emilia Wickstead and William Chambers's hat, while Kate was stunned in a red dress. William and Kate sat a row ahead of Meghan and Harry. Brief Cheers They were exchanged.

It had been a while since the "fabulous four,quot; were seen together. In fact, the last time they were photographed at the same event was in November 2019 for a Memorial Day event.

This marked the last official royal engagement of Harry and Meghan. It also marked the first time they were photographed with William and Kate since their bomb announcement. In January, the Sussex declared their intention to step back as "older,quot; members of the royal family. They also shared their plans to become financially independent and divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America.