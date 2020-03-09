Gwen Stefani joins & # 39; Best Friend & # 39; Blake Shelton for Surprise Duet at his Los Angeles concert

%MINIFYHTML8d7c812c6d2fad7dd8a9af615cf4177a11% %MINIFYHTML8d7c812c6d2fad7dd8a9af615cf4177a12%

The singer of & # 39; Hollaback Girl & # 39; delights the audience at the Los Angeles Forum when he makes an appearance during the concert of the singer of & # 39; God & # 39; s Country & # 39; to interpret your collaboration & # 39; Nobody But You & # 39 ;.

gwen Stefani she is returning the favor to her boyfriend Blake shelton. Weeks after the singer of "God & # 39; s Country" made a surprise appearance in one of the shows of his residence in Las Vegas, the first Definitely Frontwoman delighted attendees at his Los Angeles concert with his sweet duet on the "Nobody But You" stage.

On Saturday night, March 7, Shelton took the stage at the Forum as part of his "Friends and Heroes Tour", and sang the song from his album "Fully Loaded: God & # 39; s Country". Shortly after he delivered his first verse, Stefani's voice was heard when he left behind the stage, which caused concert goers to burst into cheers for his appearance.

For the special presentation, the hit creator of "Hollaback Girl" rocked a blue fringed denim jacket with the word "Blake" written on his back. He completed his costume with a pair of shorts and shiny thigh boots. At the end of the performance, she shared a big hug with Shelton, who then splashed her with kisses.

After the show, Stefani made use of Instagram to post a clip of his duet. She wrote next to the video: "I have to go on stage with my best friend @blakeshelton tonight #friendsandheroestour #nobodybutyou 2020 Gx". He also let out a photo of her pointing to Shelton's address, and thanked her for "having me on the stage of @theforum and giving me the opportunity to wear denim and Fringe diamonds with a unicorn ponytail."

The 50-year-old singer also shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos. Both images capture her and Shelton when their two children joined with her ex-husband. Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 13, and Zuma, 11, behind the scenes.

Shelton himself turned to his Instagram page to share a video of his duet. In a caption attached to the post, he joked with his fans: "Friends, heroes, And … @GwenStefani! You never know what could happen in the #FriendsAndHeroesTour!"

Stefani and Shelton performed their romantic "Nobody But You" duo for the first time at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in January. Three weeks later, the "Hillbilly Bone" singer delighted fans of the "Wind It Up" singer when he made a surprise appearance at his "Just a Girl" residence in Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas.