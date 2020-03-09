Great princess affected by coronavirus given "green light,quot;; The port of Oakland prepares for arrival at noon PDT – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLbf56410aa4a92f33bc0ecddc8042690a11% %MINIFYHTMLbf56410aa4a92f33bc0ecddc8042690a12%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Four transport buses stopped at the ready dock in Oakland early Monday morning in anticipation of the arrival at noon of the Grand Princess, with more than 2,000 passengers and at least 21 people infected with the coronavirus.

Governor Gavin Newsom told reporters on Sunday that the Great Princess would begin heading for the Bay "when we have a green light to enter the port." That "green light,quot; was around 7:35 a.m.

The web tracking had the ship still south of the Farallon Islands about 40 miles from the Golden Gate Bridge, but the Coast Guard's marine radio traffic revealed instructions to approach San Francisco Bay.

On the dock at the port of Oakland, where the ship was scheduled to arrive around noon PDT, four tour buses were parked and the teams were also seen assembling several large tents while news helicopters floated overhead.

On Sunday night, the Coast Guard delivered seven federal health workers to the cruise along with some much-needed medical supplies. The federal medical team began to determine the medical status of the most acute or symptomatic cases on board.

Once docked in Oakland, passengers will be screened again for any sign of the coronavirus before they are allowed to continue with the 14-day quarantines at one of the four military bases.

Last week, a doctor from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a medical team from the California National Guard of four people boarded the ship. They tested 45 people who suffered flu-like symptoms for the coronavirus. Of those examined, 19 crew members and two passengers tested positive for the virus.

"These passengers will not be released to the general public," federal health officials said. "Passengers requiring acute medical treatment and hospitalization will be transported to health care centers in California."

For those who do not give positive, they will be divided into four groups.

"If passengers do not require acute medical attention after health exams, those who are residents of California will go to an isolation facility run by the federal government in California to perform tests and insulations," federal health officials said. "The federal government will transport non-Californians to facilities in other states."

The California authorities published the breakdown of quarantine sites.

"About 1,000 passengers who are California residents will complete the mandatory quarantine at the Travis Air Force Base and Miramar Naval Air Station, and residents of other states will complete the mandatory quarantine at the San Antonio Lackland Joint Base in Texas or at Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia, "state officials said. "During the quarantine, passengers will be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19."

The 1,100 crew members and the 19 members with the disease will not stay in Oakland.

"The crew will be quarantined and treated aboard the ship, but the most important thing is that the ship will only remain in the port of Oakland during the landing," authorities said. "This ship will depart from Oakland as soon as possible and remain elsewhere during the crew quarantine."

Almost all passengers have had access to the Internet since the cruise trip was interrupted after touring the Hawaiian Islands. They are aware of what happened aboard the Diamond Princess last month in Japan. The ship was quarantined in a port for several weeks and the disease spread rapidly, infecting 704 people and killing four of them.

American passengers on that unfortunate trip were flown to two military bases in the United States: the Travis Air Force base in Fairfield, the Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas. They were examined for any signs of the disease when they boarded and left the flights. Everyone had to undergo a quarantine of at least 14 days.

More than 30 passengers required hospitalization and almost a dozen flew to Nebraska to stay in a special biohazard unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.