Grandfather stabbed in church parking lot by homeless Parolee – Up News Info Los Angeles

It was a heartbreaking moment for a local grandfather on a morning walk in Studio City.

Kristina Wilson says her father, Leonardo DiPierre, was walking along Whitsett Avenue near Ventura Blvd. when he quickly realized that he was not alone.

"He passed a homeless man, said,quot; Good morning, "and the homeless man said,quot; God bless you, "said Wilson.

DiPierre began to walk faster, and also the man who followed him.

But when DiPierre walked to a nearby parking lot of the Christian Science Church, Wilson says he was attacked.

"The guy just walked in and hugged him and started hitting him in the side and pushing him," he said.

It was at that moment that DiPierre realized that he had been stabbed.

"By the grace of God, I don't know why, the man left but stabbed him twice, once in the back and once in the side," said Wilson. "He thought in his head:" What am I going to do now, is going to kill me! He has a knife and has no home. "

DiPierre was rushed to a hospital where he is recovering, but the attack is alarming to his family, the community, and detectives because it was random and unprovoked.

Within hours, police arrested Samuel Magana, a 21-year-old transient, on suspicion of attempted murder. Detectives say he was drugged, suffering from a mental illness and was on probation for another violent crime.

While the family recognizes the challenges posed by homeless rates that continue to rise in this neighborhood and throughout the city, the family says something needs to be done.

"I don't know what needs to be done," said Wilson. "I don't know, but something has to change."