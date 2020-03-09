Gordon Elliott has the supreme hope for Abacadabras | Racing news

Gordon Elliott expects the best possible ground in Cheltenham on Tuesday to increase the possibility of Abacadabras in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices & # 39; Hurdle.

Fourth in the Champion Bumper last year, his only defeat in four races on wood came at the hands of undefeated stable partner Envoi Allen, and remains the only horse that pushed him seriously in a race.

But Elliott has not hidden the fact that Abacadabras would be more at home on a decent surface.

"He has traveled well and is in good shape, but I guess I would not like to see much more rain," said Elliott.

"I can't say he won't handle the ground, but I don't think he's at his best, hopefully he should be fine on soft."

"The soil is much better than I expected, it just depends on the amount of rain from Monday to Tuesday."

Shishkin and Asterion Forlonge are two main contenders for the Gold Cup winning owner Joe Donnelly.

Shishkin is trained by Nicky Henderson and, after an early setback in his valuable debut, he has won twice since then, with good style both times.

A runaway victory in Newbury shortly after the change of year was followed by an equally dominant display at Sidney Banks in Huntingdon, and Henderson hopes his position will make his presence felt in the traditional backdrop.

"You would like to think that Shishkin would be one of our best opportunities of the week," said the Seven Barrows driver.

"He has looked great so far and is a true two miler. He looked great on his bumper, and on two of his rookie obstacles he has been very efficient."

"He has to prove himself and this will be a much bigger test than the one he has had, but it has been visually very impressive."

"He doesn't seem to lack experience, since he competes in a very professional way: he can press a button and it works, and that's what makes his life easier."

Henderson also directs Chantry House and Allart in their bid for a fourth supreme success. The first is two of two about obstacles and, unlike Shishkin, already has a winning form in Cheltenham in his name.

"Chantry House was very green in Cheltenham and yet when he went to Newbury the other day he had perfect feet," the coach added.

"He traveled like a good horse, jumped like a good horse and left like a good horse."

Willie Mullins, who has been dominant in this race in recent years, trains Asterion Forlonge.

Gray is undefeated in three starts under the rules and escaped with a grade one in Leopardstown last month.

Mullins' assistant, David Casey, said: "Everything is fine. It seems fine. He traveled well and the terrain shouldn't be a problem. Hopefully he has the opportunity."

"It stays well and that's what you need."

Mullins has achieved a record of six previous Supreme winners, including four of the last seven.

Asterion Forlonge is one of three runners for the Irish champion coach this time, with Elixir D & # 39; Ainay and Berkshire Royal, who makes his obstacle debut, also declared.

Casey added: "Berkshire Royal was a decent horse in Flat. Obviously it will be very difficult for him the first time, but he is a horse with a lot of skill and a horse that we like very much."

"Elixir D & # 39; Ainay was too excited on the last day, so we will take him back on the trip. He is not one to be fired. His overall form is good."

The test conditions will not fear Colin Tizzard's fiddleron roof, judged for its easy success in Tolworth's obstacle on soft ground in Sandown in early January.

Joe Tizzard, his father's assistant, said: "His shape is solid as a rock. He was second to Thyme Hill, then he was second to Edwardstone and has been enormously impressive in his two races at Sandown."

"He is a good traveler and will stay on the hill. His bumper shape was good and he beat The Big Getaway in Ireland before we caught him."

"He will be an excellent hunter next season, but right now he is a good obstacle runner."

Edwardstone (Alan King), Captain Guinness (Henry de Bromhead) and the Soviet Pimpinela (Peter Fahey) are others of note.