Google location data makes an innocent cyclist a suspect in theft – BGR

Google collects location history on Android devices, and law enforcement agencies can access the data with the help of so-called "geofence orders."

That is what happened to an Android user who was in the wrong place at the wrong time, which was enough for the police to consider him the main suspect of a robbery in the neighborhood where he has been cycling for months.

He was finally acquitted, but that meant that a lawyer challenged the court order and made sure the police were convinced that he was not the author.

Google collects a treasure trove of information about all users of Google services to offer better ads. Many appreciate compensation. In exchange for personal data that can be monetized with online ads, they get excellent Google services that work more effectively as Google learns about their life. The Google Assistant is one of those examples. Maps is another service that depends directly on Google’s ability to collect data.

But it turns out that Google’s often criticized data collection policies have an unexpected side effect: location history data could make you the primary suspect of a crime you did not commit.

Google can collect location data from Android phones even without you noticing. In essence, you can do it even if you are outside of Google Maps, something that may not be clear to users who want Google to only track them for navigation purposes. And that is what apparently happened to Zachary McCoy, a 30-year-old boy who had ridden a bicycle near the home of a 97-year-old woman the day it was stolen.

The man received a note from the Google legal investigation support team in mid-January that local police had demanded information about his Google account, NBC reports.

What happened was that the local police used a geovalla order to get information from Google about the devices present at the site of the theft. That was enough to highlight McCoy, who regularly rides that house, since he lives in the same neighborhood.

McCoy used RunKeeper on his Android phone to track his bike rides, and the application used location data to track him. The same data also reached Google's servers. On the day of the robbery, he had passed the victim's house three times. I wasn't "boxing the joint," I was just repeating the same loop.

"It was a nightmare scenario," he said NBC. “I was using an application to see how many miles I traveled my bike, and now I was putting myself at the crime scene. And I was the main suspect.

McCoy had to hire a lawyer to find out about all this, and his lawyer finally filed a motion for the police order to be "null and void,quot; and to block the disclosure of more details about McCoy to the police. Google had not provided any identification information to the police at that time: the police used anonymous data to concentrate on McCoy as a suspect.

The same location data that could have been used against him helped prove to the police that McCoy passed by that house for months, not just the day of the robbery.

It is possible that this type of geofence order did not work in this case, but the report notes that there are cases in which this type of technology can help police catch criminals. Advocates of privacy and civil liberties may not like the practice, and it should be argued that location data alone may not be indicative of a crime. The biggest problem, in this case, is the fact that the user apparently did not know how Google was using their location data, and that he ended up being suspected of a crime he did not commit.

Google confirmed reports that say it tracks user location data even when the settings are disabled in 2018. Since then, Google has taken several steps to improve privacy on Android 10 devices, including location tracking. It also created better privacy protections within Google Maps. But what happened to McCoy shows that users still do not understand or are not adequately informed about what is happening with their data.

