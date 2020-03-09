Home Entertainment Give me Dash loses again in court !!! (Details)

Damon "Dame,quot; Dash just lost in court, again. The entertainment mogul is in the middle of a lawsuit with filmmaker Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures.

Dame originally joined in 2016 an upcoming movie titled Dear Frank, as the director. But it was withdrawn from the project in 2018, and that is the basis of the demand.

Now, the court that hears the lawsuit has issued sanctions against Dame Dash, for not eliminating social media posts about the lawsuit.

The court ordered Dame to remove all social media posts about the case. It seems that Dame did not follow the court order, so he was sanctioned by the judge.

