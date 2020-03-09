Give Alli on Tottenham's injury list: There is no time to take out our violins | Soccer news

















Tottenham Dele Alli midfielder challenges Spurs squad players to step up

Dele Alli insists that "there is no time to take out our violins,quot; about Tottenham's injury crisis before Tuesday's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.

The Spurs received a new blow on Monday when Jose Mourinho confirmed that Steven Bergwijn is unlikely to reappear this season with an ankle problem before the draw in the second leg at the Red Bull Arena, where they fall 1-0 .

The Dutch end has had a bright start in North London since his arrival in January, but joins a long list of injuries that includes Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies for the last match of 16 .

"Obviously it's very disappointing," said Alli. "But this is not a time to try to get our violins, we have to step up."

"We have to deal with these situations. It's all part of this, as disappointing as it is. But we have to show our character now as a team, the depth we have in the team."

"Everyone should take a step forward: players who may not have played so much, should introduce themselves and show why they are here and take advantage of their opportunity."

Despite their nightmare of injuries, the Spurs received a boost this week with Kane intensifying his return; represented in the middle of a personal rehabilitation session, as it seems ready to return earlier than planned.

0:17 Harry Kane was photographed participating in drills at the Tottenham training camp Harry Kane was photographed participating in drills at the Tottenham training camp

The England striker has not played since he suffered a break on New Year's Day against Southampton, with his Spurs teammate, Alli, admitting that the team "missed him,quot;, but also warned that Kane will return prematurely .

"Harry is an incredible athlete and professional and has obviously suffered some injuries since I have been there and every time he recovers very well and you can see how motivated and dedicated he is," Alli added.

2:54 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the Tottenham draw with Burnley in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the Tottenham draw with Burnley in the Premier League.

"And when I saw him running, I was not surprised because he works so hard every day. And, yes, it is obviously a big boost."

"Even when he comes to watch the games, he always talks and tries to motivate everyone, which is good."

1:06 Jose Mourinho says he has never experienced an injury crisis like the one he is currently facing Jose Mourinho says he has never experienced an injury crisis like the one he is currently facing

"He is a true leader, so to see him there and, as a player, obviously last season I had some hamstring injuries, so it's a bit strange because I don't want him to hurry, because I know how much he can come back (the injury) .

"But, at the same time, we need him too. Therefore, as long as he recovers properly and comes back strong, I will be happy."

Leipzig is in an unexplored territory, since he had never played a tiebreaker at this level before, but Alli knows that the Spurs must be "smart,quot; to defeat the German side by balancing their threat of attack with a strong defensive display.

"Yes, I think they are a very good side," he said.

0:24 Speaking on football Saturday, Dion Dublin asks if Tottenham has a leader in the locker room Speaking on football Saturday, Dion Dublin asks if Tottenham has a leader in the locker room

"It's going to be a very difficult game and we know it, but we have to get into the game with a very positive attitude. I think we have to score two goals anyway, and we know that."

"So we have to be on the front foot and, at the same time, not be stupid and throw it away."

"We have to be smart, choose our moments and play well. We know that, when they came to our place, they played very well, they probably dominated the game much, much more than we would have liked anyway."

"So we are coming here, and we have been in situations probably worse than this when we had to change it, and we have done it."

"So we have to go there with faith and, as I said, they are a very good team, a superior team and they have many important players."

"So we have to be on throughout the game. But at the same time, we have to believe."