Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out Milwaukee Bucks visit to Denver Nuggets with a slight knee sprain | NBA News

Current MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a minor sprained knee and will miss at least the next Milwaukee Bucks game, a visit to the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

The Bucks said Sunday that Antetokounmpo had an MRI and was examined by team doctor William Raasch. The evaluation showed a minor sprain of the articular capsule of the left knee of Antetokounmpo.

The 6-foot, 11-inch forward didn't play in the Bucks' loss by 140-131 against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night and won't adapt for the Milwaukee meeting in Denver.

His status for the Bucks home game on Thursday night against Boston will be determined at a later date.















2:44



Highlights of the Milwaukee Bucks clash with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 20th week of the NBA



Antetokounmpo suffered a sharp fall late in a 113-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. He remained in the game but seemed to be limping as he left the court after the game.

Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA in scoring (29.6 points per game) and fourth in rebounds (13.7). It also averages 5.8 assists.

To wish to watch the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.