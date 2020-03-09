Ghost Pepper in Dorchester is a sensual postcard from Latin America

Our restaurant reviews are part of a series of conversations that we are developing to help you save time and stay informed about what is happening in the city. Be sure to sign up to receive the latest on the city's gastronomic scene.

Eating out requires options, and ordering excessively at Ghost Pepper Taco and Tequila Bar is reasonable. Whatever you decide, make sure your meal includes the amazingly excellent eight ($ 16), a curl of octopus crunch stewed in citrus and sprinkled with an earthy sauce mixed with tortilla ashes. Everything sits on a golden puree called cause: Peruvian-style spicy mashed potatoes with yellow pepper infusion. The eight has a coating as ingenious as you will get from an operation that avoids ring molds and tweezers. As with the Dorchester crowd in Ghost Pepper, the dishes are trendy but unpretentious.

Ghost Pepper is an elegant restaurant and lounge that opened in Savin Hill last October. It is part of a mixed-use multi-story development, which shares a wall with Savin Bar and Kitchen. Co-owners Kenneth Osherow and Driscoll DoCanto developed the building and both restaurants. The new compound occupies what was once the combination of an unsightly hole in the ground and C.F. Donovan’s, a well-liked pub that serves abundant comfort food and closed in 2009. Osherow also owns McKenna’s Cafe across the street, a breakfast place for Mayor Marty Walsh.

Most of the places I spoke with welcome the development of the couple in Savin Hill during the last decade. Others worry about a potentially harmful impact on nearby family restaurants or fear a change in demography.

To be fair to Osherow and DoCanto, they have not opened a Chile. Ghost Pepper is an elegant industrial premises with polished concrete floor, hanging lighting and tidy ducts. The dining area is softened by reclaimed wood walls, Adriatic blue velvet upholstery and yellow cushions. A projector plays campy videos in the blank space on a horseshoe-shaped bar. Speakers broadcast an eclectic playlist in Spanish that ranges between soft rock and mop night to night. Ghost Pepper is already a popular place for the neighborhood to gather for a nice drink and dinner.

Denny Martínez is the new chef of Ghost Pepper after the departure of Dante Funes in December. The baked chicken in your kitchen ($ 15) consists of delicious pieces of juicy pan chicken in a shallow puddle of adobosauce seasoned with peppers and cloves. For a starchy side, you must order the Ghost Pepper Peruvian-style riff in white potatoes. The dish consists of small, tender potatoes sprinkled with a smoky and creamy huancaine sauce ($ 7). Consider also the soft and sweet fried banana ($ 7), a plate of candied bananas sprinkled with shredded cotija cheese. The fried banana works like the best appetizer of Ghost Pepper and the best dessert.

The taco menu is a mixture of traditional and non-traditional ideas. The best Ghost Pepper tacos fall into the last category, which includes the endorphin pump called the cauliflower taco ($ 5). The intriguing combination of a labneh that burns the lips and the cauliflower roasted to the vaduva makes this the strange vegetarian taco that does not disappoint. Bless them.

The problem with all tacos is Ghost Pepper's dependence on soft corn tortillas and in bags that are obtained from a local tortilla maker. Ingredients for your corn tortillas include ominous additives such as fumaric acid and sodium propionate.

In taquerías and homes in Mexico, tortillas are the crust of a pizza, not a lobster roll bun. They are freshly made from nixtamalized corn and consist of nothing but corn, water and muffled lime. Tortillas are an enduring symbol of Mexican national pride and serve as a connection to the country's past. That connection, indicated by the sweet taste and nutty smell of fresh corn that has been roasted on a griddle, does not exist with any of the tacos served in Ghost Pepper.

The reflective cocktail menu but at the moment is a sensible complement to the unpretentious rate of Ghost Pepper. The most exciting thing was ginger ($ 12), a gingery tequila-based drink that evokes a spicy penicillin cocktail. Uncommon boozers will enjoy the refreshing margarita of Ghost Pepper ($ 12), which offers a slow build heat that causes but does not hurt. The sparkling and decadent wak a mole ($ 12), a seductive tribute to the horchata, is not meant to be a dessert cocktail, but it should be.

If it were only tacos and margaritas as the name implies, Ghost Pepper could be similar to the show in Causeway known as Guy Fieri's Kitchen Tequila. Fortunately, Ghost Pepper has also chosen to showcase the best culinary successes in Latin America, making it an attractive option for dining in a booming neighborhood.

Ghost Pepper Taco and Tequila Bar; 120 Savin Hill Ave., Boston; Sundays to Thursdays from 4 p.m. at 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. at 11 p.m. The bar and lounge is open from Sunday to Thursday from 3 p.m. at 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. at 1 a.m. ghostpepperboston.com

Jay Keyes is a writer and digital strategist. You can find it at sdtacoguy.com