Gayle King talks to Oprah Winfrey about the violent reaction of Kobe Bryant's interview: "It was very painful,quot;

Shortly after Kobe Bryant's death, Gayle King found himself in the midst of a whirlwind of controversy when he decided to mention his accusation of past sexual assault while interviewing Lisa Leslie. The reaction of his interrogation was immediate and extreme: well, he has just revealed how the experience was in a new interview with his best friend Oprah Winfrey.

@People informs on March 7th during the last stop of his "Oprah Winfrey’s Vision 2020: Your Life In Focus Tour,quot; in Denver, Colorado, Oprah interviewed her best friend Gayle King about the violent reaction, specifically death threats, severe comments and various attacks on the integrity of his journalist. Gayle recalled that things were "very painful,quot; when the consequences occurred.

Gayle said this:

“I have moved on. Is there a scab? Yes. But I have moved on. I put on my playing face and big pants, because I never lost sight of who I was, what I think I am and my intention. I have never lost sight of that. But it was certainly a learning curve, and it was very painful. ”

She was not done and added more to her initial statement:

“I think we can disagree politically, we can disagree socially, if you want, but I think that humanity should always prevail. I think we still have to find a way to navigate that between us. That we may disagree and that you may even be angry with me, but you can't talk to me about the way they talked to me and threatened me. "

As you will remember, one of Gayle's toughest critics was Snoop Doog, who later apologized for his comments during an appearance on Jada Pinkett-Smith's "Red Table Talk."

