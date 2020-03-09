Gary Clark Jr. becomes the father of three

WENN / Avalon

Nicole Trunfio, the Australian model wife of the Grammy-winning singer, visits Instagram to announce that she has given birth to a girl, the couple named Ella Wolf.

Bluesman Gary Clark Jr. He is a father again.

Australian model Nicole Trunfio she gave birth to the couple's third daughter, Ella Wolf, on February 21, and shared the first photo of her newborn on Instagram on Sunday.

"So in love with you," Nicole said in an accompanying legend. "Welcome to this world, my girl. Your mother, your father, your brother and your sister already love you very much. You are MAGICAL."

Nicole and Gary became parents for the first time five years ago, when their son Zion was born. They also welcomed their daughter Gia in 2017.

The couple got married in 2016.