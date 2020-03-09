Galaxy S20 phones are not as good as the iPhone 11 Pro in durability tests – BGR

The new Galaxy S20 phones are made of glass, like many other smartphone flagships, including the iPhone 11 series.

The SquareTrade durability test shows that the Galaxy S20 is not more durable than the iPhone 11 series, and you will definitely need a protective case.

Apple's glass sandwich was able to survive a drop test, while the Galaxy S20's glass broke in all tests.

The Galaxy S20 series began selling in stores on Friday, which means you can try it in person before deciding to spend more than $ 1,000 on one of the three models. But when you pull the trigger, be prepared to invest in protective equipment, which includes a decent case and a screen protector: the phone comes with a pre-installed screen protector. This is because the S20, the S20 + and the S20 Ultra are susceptible to glass damage after accidental drops and falls. We saw a crash test of the Galaxy S20 Ultra a few days ago, which revealed that both the screen and the rear glass panels will crack when they fall to the concrete from approximately three feet. However, the glass covering the lens of the Ultra's sophisticated camera survived the carnage, enduring repeated six-foot drops. This brings us to the SquareTrade durability tests, which include falls against concrete, falls, bending tests and dump tests. Spoiler alert, all S20 models fail in the drop and drop tests, as expected.

SquareTrade subjects all new smartphones to the same series of tests, and the iPhone 11 Pro was the first phone to survive the drop test with "virtually no damage." No version of the Galaxy S20 could repeat that feat.

You may think that the drop test is not necessarily relevant and that the glass of the iPhone 11 can also break against the concrete. But the Galaxy S20 also did not do better in the drop tests.

What's worse, SquareTrade crashes caused even more damage to the ultra Galaxy S20 screen or back panel than last week’s crash test. The screen was unusable or malfunctioned, depending on the models. In addition, the Galaxy S20 Ultra's camera case was shattered during a 6-foot drop test.

All three phones survived their respective water immersion tests, which are expected from water-resistant devices, and were able to withstand a lot of pressure during the bend tests.

The conclusion, again, is straightforward. You need a case to avoid having to pay for the expensive screen or the rear glass panel replacements. And, by the way, repairing the Galaxy S20 series is not easy, as revealed by the dismantling of iFixit a few days ago. The SquareTrade breakability scores, which cannot objectively reflect the durability of the devices, because you simply cannot assign scores to falls and falls. For comparison purposes, the SquareTrade scores of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are 73, 65 and 85, respectively.

"(Our) tests revealed that the new,quot; bump "design of the huge camera case is susceptible to damage when dropped. Given the cost of Galaxy S20 phones and the cost of repairing them, they should probably be handled with the care of a high-end camera instead of a phone, and getting a case is a must, "said SquareTrade vice president of marketing and creative director Jason Siciliano.

SquareTrade's full durability test video follows.

