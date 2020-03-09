Home Entertainment Futuro and Lori Harvey got married – According to Twitter!

Futuro and Lori Harvey got married – According to Twitter!

Twitter is warming up with rumors that Future could have secretly married Lori Harvey.

MTO News learned that the rumor began when Eliza Reign (the mother of the eighth baby of the future) suggested in her IG Live that Future and Lori got married in Jamaica.

It's unclear how or why Eliza would know about Future's private life, but that didn't matter, Twitter ran the rumor.

Here are photos of Lori shortly after the alleged wedding, with two barks on her ring finger:

