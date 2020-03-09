From the dictatorship so far: Chilean women leading the protests | Chile news

%MINIFYHTML907592d4f8578dcbd0086de11539b6fe11% %MINIFYHTML907592d4f8578dcbd0086de11539b6fe12%

Antofagasta, Chile – Beatriz concentrated on her brushstrokes, not paying attention to the cars that were running through the busy intersection behind her. The street was already partially blocked by women preparing to march on Monday, day two of a feminist strike in Chile.

"I have problems with my feet, so I can't leave, but I came to help," he told Al Jazeera Beatriz, who asked that only his name be used while painting a sign while sitting on the blocked street in Antofagasta. a city 1,335 km (830 miles) north of the capital.

%MINIFYHTML907592d4f8578dcbd0086de11539b6fe13% %MINIFYHTML907592d4f8578dcbd0086de11539b6fe14%

"I support this fight because I think we are in a pseudo-democracy that has never been a true democracy," said the 65-year-old. "This whole process that women are developing is very important, because we are still in an absolutely macho state.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML907592d4f8578dcbd0086de11539b6fe15% %MINIFYHTML907592d4f8578dcbd0086de11539b6fe16%

More than a million women participated in the International Women's Day marches in Chile on Sunday, but the protests are far from over. The marches, demonstrations and work stoppages continued on Monday in response to calls for a feminist strike, almost five months after broader protests against structural inequality.

High school student demonstrations last October triggered mass protests nationwide for systemic change, including the review of education, health and pension systems. Protests have continued despite continued police repressions that have resulted in thousands of arrests and injuries.

On her protest cardboard poster, Beatriz used orange paint to color the hand that a woman held over her eye, a now ubiquitous gesture to protest the more than 445 documented eye injuries, most of them caused by shotgun shells. police and tear gas. .

Beatriz paints a sign protesting eye injuries during police repression against protests in Antofagasta, Chile (Sandra Cuffe / Al Jazeera)

The feminist strike on Monday was not Beatriz's first protest. He participated in protests against the military dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet. Thousands of people were killed and disappeared by force for political reasons during their military regime of 1973-1990.

"We have not yet passed the dictatorship," Beatriz said. "All the pseudo-democratic governments we have had have not made the changes that people expected."

#UnVioladorEnTuCamino in the square in #Antofagasta today 9M in feminist strike. In Antofagasta, north #Chile, as they gather in preparation to march today, women perform the #Theses A rapist singing in your path: pic.twitter.com/2xi4RBuZ9O – Sandra Cuffe (@Sandra_Cuffe) March 9, 2020

Beatriz believes that a new constitution could be an important step. Chileans will vote if they want one in a plebiscite on April 26. The bicameral congress of Chile passed a bill last Wednesday that establishes a formula for gender equality among citizens elected for the eventual constitutional convention.

"But we must continue making changes to create a fairer country," said Beatriz. "We do not have a fair educational system, just health or housing."

Pensions are also a priority issue for Beatriz and most Chileans. President Sebastián Piñera has introduced measures to increase minimum monthly pension payments and address gender disparity, but protest movements have been struggling for years to get rid of the privatized pension administration system developed by Pinera's brother during the dictatorship from Pinochet.

"I'm supposedly retired, but I have to keep working because I can't survive," said Beatriz, a long-time teacher whose pension payment of approximately $ 350 per month does not cover her cost of living.

However, more than anything, Beatriz wants people to continue protesting and pressing for a systemic change so that young women and all young people and children have opportunities and hopes for their future.

& # 39; It was the women & # 39;

The young people did exactly that on Monday, they resumed where Beatriz left him and marched with his painted cardboard protest poster to a central square in Antofagasta. The marches of other sectors of the city were on the way, and education, health and other workers adhered to the feminist strike began to congregate in a multigenerational demonstration in preparation for a united march.

"It seems powerful," Daniza Olivares told Al Jazeera in the square, where women from various sectors took turns at a microphone to address the crowd.

Now 69, Olivares began protesting decades ago. In 1983, she and other women in Calama, 217 km (135 miles) northeast of Antofagasta, organized a demonstration of cacerolazo noise against the dictatorship, hitting pots and pans for half an hour at night with all the lights off to make it difficult to the authorities Identify which houses were participating.

"The men didn't want to get involved in anything," he said. "It was the women."

When a feminist march takes place in Antofagasta, a woman holds a sign that says: "What I did not have for me, may be for them." (Sandra Cuffe / Al Jazeera)

Olivares joined the march on the day of the feminist strike on Monday that began in Antofagasta after hundreds of women choreographed A Rapist in Your Path in the square. Now a global phenomenon, the feminist anthem created by Chilean collective protests against the culture of institutionalized rape and police and state violence against women.

The special forces of the police of Carabineros finally took energetic measures against the march of Monday in Antofagasta, using tear gas to disperse the crowd. Olivares hopes that the younger generations of women will continue to protest the truth and justice not only in the face of human rights violations now, but also especially those of the past, during the dictatorship.

"There are still women of my age in Calama looking for the remains of their loved ones (disappeared by force)," he said.

"I ask young women to never stop demanding real justice," Olivares said. "There will be no forgiveness. There will be no forgetting."