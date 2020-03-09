Fremont license plates lead to car theft Suspicious arrest in Sacramento – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – A suspect in a car theft in Fremont was arrested with the help of license plate reading cameras that captured images of the suspicious vehicle, authorities said.

The robbery occurred on February 5 in the city's Mowry / Farwell corridor, according to Fremont police. The suspect's vehicle, a dark-colored Honda Accord and the license plate were recorded in the area's license plates and detectives issued an alert to all Bay Area police agencies, police said.

On February 27, California Highway Patrol officers arrested Diontay Espinoza, 22, of Sacramento after detectives determined his identity through his search. He was arrested for an unrelated robbery order, and police said Espinoza has been arrested several times for robbery in northern and southern cities.

California.

Espinoza was found on probation outside Sacramento County for robbery, and on probation in Alameda County for possession of theft tools, Fremont police said.

Espinoza and two other men were arrested in October after a series of car thefts in San Bernardino County where one of the victims was able to track one of their stolen electronic devices, which allowed police to locate the suspects and arrest them while traveling. a freeway.