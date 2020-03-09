Free Jadeveon Clowney Agency: Giants, Titans, bills among the best settings for Seahawks pass-rusher in 2020

Jadeveon Clowney is the best top runner available in the free agency 2020 NFL. Although he wants to return to the Seahawks, who negotiated with the Texans to get it right before the 2019 season began, it could be too expensive for Seattle to keep it long term.

Clowney, Houston's No. 1 overall team in the 2015 NFL Draft, turned 27 in February, so he still has several good seasons. Struggling to play through a central muscle injury last season, it was disruptive by pressing the quarterbacks (despite only 3 catches) and stopping the race in 13 productive games. He also recorded an interception and scored two defensive touchdowns.

In terms of average annual salary in the position, the leaders are Khalil Mack of the Bears ($ 23.5 million), Demarcus Lawrence of the Cowboys ($ 21 million) and Frank Clark of the Chiefs ($ 20.8 million), a former Seahawk who Clowney helped replace.

Those numbers represent the annual parameters of what Clowney seeks (and precisely) according to the market, a significant increase in the almost $ 16 million guaranteed he made after being tagged and changed by Texans last year.

A five-year deal makes sense, as he would sign Clowney during his 32-year season. The general guarantee should be in the range of three times what you would get annually.

Based on all that and the equipment that needs it and can afford it, here are the best Clowney signature settings.

5. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo enters free agency with more than $ 82 million in available space. Lorenzo Alexander retired, and both Shaq Lawson and Mo Alexander are free agents. Sean McDermott's defense managed 44 catches last season, but Lawson and another pending free agent, tackle Jordan Phillips, combined for 16 of them.

Jerry Hughes and Trent Murphy were good last season, but Clowney was much better than both. The Bills can afford to start Clowney and create a stronger pressure rotation, especially knowing that Ed Oliver is a growing runner.

4. New York Giants

The Giants are emerging as a Clowney suitor with more than $ 72 million in available space. New defensive coordinator Patrick Graham did not have a vanguard presence that changed the game for his 3-4 base in Miami. With Markus Golden as a pending free agent, there is a big gap in New York for that player.

A player like Clowney is needed for the first seven youngsters in which the best pieces are Dexter Lawrence and Ryan Connelly, both in their second season. Dave Gettleman seems to be more aggressive than usual to build a complementary defense for what could be a highly productive offense led by Daniel Jones.

3. Seattle Seahawks

Clowney was a good and versatile fit in his first seven games, and the Seahawks, with around $ 44 million below the limit, have the means to make it work. They are looking at Ziggy Ansah, Quinton Jefferson and Jarran Reed as free agents without key restrictions on the defensive line, and outside linebacker Mychal Kendricks has the same status.

The Seahawks will not position themselves defensively if the final L.J. Collier, a rotating player with no catches as a rookie, must lead the charge of return passes. Consider Seattle vs. The field is a couple race for Clowney to enter free agency.

2. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are one of the two southern destinations of the non-Texans AFC that make sense to Clowney. They have a halfway pass race led by Justin Houston and Jabaal Sheard, who is also a free agent pending at age 31. The Colts have more than $ 86 million in available space at the top, the second most in the league.

Clowney in Indy could remain in the final at Matt Eberflus's 4-3 base, just like he did with the Seahawks. The Colts are already tough against the race, and Clowney would give them an even tougher front. Working against Houston, which had 11 catches in a lasting 30-year season in 2019, Clowney could wreak havoc with its 6-5 and 255-pound frame.

1. Tennessee Titans

If we believe that the Titans are a great suitor for Tom Brady, then they would be in line to make other striking movements. Much has been said about Brady's friendship with Mike Vrabel, but Clowney also has a close connection with the Tennessee coach. When Vrabel coordinated the Texans defense in 2017, Clowney reached peak performance with a total of 9.5 catches. The Titans need a younger but experienced update of Cameron Wake on the opposite edge of Harold Landry.

Tennessee has more than $ 50 million under the cap, leaving ample space for Brady and Clowney. Landry and Clowney would be a devastating combination for Vrabel's 3-4 base defense, which is about to be a top 10 unit overall.