Four England players selected in the ICC T20 World Cup tournament team | Cricket News

Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole are all selected





England's Nat Sciver did 202 races during the T20 Women's World Cup

England has four players named in the ICC Tournament Team after the T20 Women's World Cup final in Melbourne on Sunday.

Australia defeated India by 85 races against more than 86,000 fans at the MCG to lift the trophy for the fifth time with a record.

And the victory sees five Australians included in the XI, including Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney, who ransacked 115 for the first wicket, after falling over eight and nine respectively, to underpin Australia's 184-4 victory.

They are joined by Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Sophie Ecclestone and Anya Shrubsole of England, who were beaten semifinalists without a ball being thrown against India.

A big downpour in Sydney Cricket Ground meant that Thursday's semifinal was razed with India advancing to the final as winners of Group A.

The other two players that are part of the tournament team are Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) and Poonam Yadav (India).

The team of the ICC Women & # 39; s T20 World Cup 2020 (in batting order) is:

Alyssa Healy (wk) (Australia) – 236 races at 39.33, seven layoffs Beth Mooney (Australia) – 259 races at 64.75 Nat Sciver (England) – 202 races at 67.33 Heather Knight (England) – 193 runs to 64.33 Meg Lanning (c) (Australia) – 132 races to 44 Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) – 94 races at a strike rate of 149 Jess Jonassen (Australia) – 10 wickets at 2pm Sophie Ecclestone (England) – eight wickets at 6.12 Anya Shrubsole (England) – eight wickets at 10.62 Megan Schutt (Australia) – 13 wickets at 10.30 Poonam Yadav (India) – 10 wickets at 11.90