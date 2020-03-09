Fort Worth, Irving and Plano police use the controversial facial recognition application in "evidence base,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, IRVING and PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Up News Info 11 I-Team investigation discovered several police departments in North Texas using a new and controversial facial recognition application.

The Fort Worth, Irving and Plano police departments have used the new Clearview AI application since the beginning of the year in what the departments describe as "evidence base."

The innovative Clearview AI facial recognition application can match an image of an unknown person with your photos online, along with links where those photos come from.

The results are 99.6% accurate, according to the company.

Clearview AI identifies a person by comparing their image with their database of more than three billion images that the company has deleted from the Internet, including social networking sites.

Facebook, Google, YouTube, Twitter, Venmo and Linkedin have demanded that Clearview AI stop taking pictures of their sites, saying it is a violation of their terms of agreement.

In an interview with Up News Info News, the founder and CEO of Clearview AI, Hoan Ton-That said that all the images his company has collected are from the open web.

"There is also a right of first amendment to public information," Ton-That told Up News Info News. "So, the way we have built our system is to take public information and index it that way."

Ton-That said the application is not available to the general public, adding that it was designed to help police catch some of the most dangerous criminals.

The I-Team learned that Clearview has launched its application in recent months to police departments in North Texas.

At least three police departments, Fort Worth, Irving and Plano, are using it in what the departments call "evidence base."

Fort Worth police have so far searched for more than 250 people using the application. The department said that any coincidence of the application are just clues that are used to limit an investigation and are not used as a probable cause to make an arrest.

According to the emails obtained by the I-Team through public records, the Plano Police Department is still deciding whether to continue using the Clearview application after its trial period.

Emails between the city and Clearview AI show that an annual subscription starts at $ 10,000.

Brian Holland, a technology law expert at the Texas A,amp;M Law School, said he believes several police departments across the country will decide to use the application.

"The local police do not have many incentives to not use facial recognition technology," he said. "It can be very useful for them to solve the types of crimes that concern ordinary people, such as robberies and robberies."

Holland said technology companies have had the ability to do what Clearview AI is doing for years, but they have been reluctant due to legal and moral reasons.

"Clearview has broken a taboo, an unwritten taboo among technology companies," he explained.

Holland said one of the biggest concerns about compiling a massive image database is Clearview AI's ability to protect it from hackers.

"At the time he is hacked, that means he is put on sale to anyone, including malicious state actors such as China and North Korea or malicious companies in the United States or abroad," Holland said. "And if I had to be honest, it's probably already been hacked."

Earlier this month, hackers gained access to the Clearview AI customer list, but the company said its servers had not been violated.

The I-Team contacted Clearview AI about the steps the company has taken to protect the images in its database. The company has not yet answered the I-Team's questions.

"The scrapping of images and the construction of these giant facial recognition databases cannot be delayed," said Holland. "You just don't have to put it back in the bottle now."