Former Red Sox general manager Dan Duquette sells youth sports camp

HINSDALE, Massachusetts (AP) – Former Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles general manager Dan Duquette is selling his youth sports camp in western Massachusetts.

Dan Duquette Sports Academy in Hinsdale is listed by Jan Perry Realty & Associates of Pittsfield for nearly $ 2 million, according to Berkshire eagle.

Duquette, 61, lives in Sandwich in Cape Cod and said he decided to sell the property to pursue other interests.

"We have been in this for 18 years and we decided it was time to do other things," he told the newspaper for a story published on Saturday. “I have a younger family, I am developing my consulting business and I live in the Cape. Directing the sports academy was a labor of love and a difficult decision to overcome. ”

The 60-acre lakefront property includes a two-story administrative building, a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse, several ball fields, as well as facilities for other sports. It hosted sports camps for children ages 8 to 18.

Duquette and his brother David, who grew up in nearby Dalton, bought the property in 2001 for $ 195,000 when Dan Duquette was still general manager of the Red Sox. The sports camp opened two years later.