Former presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg donates $ 2 million to increase the registration of African-American voters

Former presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg may have abandoned the presidential race, but is still focused on defeating President Donald Trump.

The billionaire has just donated $ 2 million to increase the participation of African-American voters in eight key states.

In a statement, Bloomberg stated:

“Voter suppression efforts across the country have been a barely concealed effort to keep African Americans and other Democratic voters at the polls. I have always believed that we should make it easier for all citizens to register and vote, no more difficult. "

The donation will go to a group called future collective. The former mayor signed the donation last week, before leaving during Super Tuesday.

Collective Future is part of The Collective PAC and the goal is to register 500,000 voters in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin, according to CBS News.

It is no secret that voter suppression has been a problem for decades. Last Sunday was the 55th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday." While televising, Congressman John Lewis was beaten while crossing the bridge in Selma, AL.

The event that is ultimately responsible for the voting rights laws of 1965.