Former LA councilor Mitch Englander arrested on corruption charges – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Former Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch Englander was arrested Monday morning on federal corruption charges in connection with an ongoing FBI investigation into possible pay-to-play bribery schemes involving officials from the city of Los Angeles and great real estate developers.

Englander, 49, was handed over to federal authorities on charges that he accepted thousands of dollars in cash, a female escort, trips to Las Vegas and Palm Springs and expensive hotel rooms from an anonymous businessman, and then tried to hide it. The United States Attorney's Office reported Monday.

At that time, Englander was on the Planning and Land Use Committee of the municipal council, which overseas and approved important real estate projects.

On January 16, a federal grand jury accused Englander of a charge for participating in a plan to falsify material facts, and three charges for making false statements and witness manipulation.

It is scheduled to be processed on Monday afternoon.

The businessman in question, who has cooperated with the FBI investigators, was not identified.

Englander represented District 12 of the San Fernando Valley from 2011 to December 2018, when he resigned abruptly despite having two years remaining in his term. He said he left to take the position of vice president of Oak View Group, an advisory, development and investment company in sports and entertainment.

According to prosecutors, Englander accepted the thousands of dollars in bribes during two June 2017 trips to Las Vegas and Palm Springs by a businessman who sought to "increase business opportunities in the city."

On a trip to Las Vegas, Englander accepted a cash payment of $ 10,000, $ 1,000 in casino gambling chips, $ 34,000 in bottle service at a nightclub, a $ 2,481 dinner and female escort services, the Office of the United States Attorney. Englander was accompanied on the trip by two employees, a lobbyist and another real estate developer, authorities said.

Then, on a second trip to Palm Springs for a golf tournament at the end of that month, Englander accepted $ 5,000 in cash from the same businessman in exchange for organizing a meeting with another real estate developer friend of his, prosecutors allege.

In August 2017, when Englander learned that the FBI had initiated an investigation into pay-per-game plans involving Los Angeles officials, he contacted the businessman and attempted to return the money, prosecutors said.

In numerous subsequent interviews with the FBI, including one on December 31, 2018, the day he resigned from the city council, Englander lied to FBI agents about his participation in the plan, authorities said.

For more than a year, the FBI has been investigating possible bribes, extortion, money laundering and other crimes as part of a corruption investigation at Los Angeles City Hall that focuses on large real estate investments by Chinese companies.

In November 2018, the FBI raided the house and offices of the current Los Angeles city councilman, José Huizar, as part of his investigation. Huizar has not yet been arrested and remains in office despite calls to resign.

In December, partly in response to the Huizar case, the Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that prohibits real estate developers from contributing to political candidates running for public office.

Meanwhile, in July 2019, FBI agents also raided the offices of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Energy center.

Englander faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison if convicted of the charges.