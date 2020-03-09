Former interim police chief in North Texas sentenced to a decade in federal prison for threatening a man at gunpoint – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The former interim police chief in Olney, Texas, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison for threatening a man at gunpoint.

Former interim chief Robert Michael Cross, 35, pleaded guilty last October to deprivation of rights under the color of the law following an investigation by the FBI Field Office in Dallas.

%MINIFYHTML59061acf90f076d46506e7ff76ad9b5611% %MINIFYHTML59061acf90f076d46506e7ff76ad9b5612%

"The city of Olney deserves police officers with respect to the rule of law," said federal attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Erin Nealy Cox. “Instead, this defendant abused his power, stripping citizens of their dignity for their own perverse purposes. We are pleased that he was forced to account for his despicable behavior. "

“Law enforcement officials are responsible for enforcing the law and protecting their communities from harm. The defendant used his position of authority to take advantage of vulnerable individuals and exploit them for personal gain, "said FBI Dallas special agent Matthew J. DeSarno." The FBI is committed to preserving confidence in law enforcement. We will criminally prosecute any officer who violates the law and abuses his oath to protect and serve. "

In guilty plea documents and other information provided in court, Cross admitted that shortly after arresting two people for aggravated robbery offenses, he forced them to participate in conduct for their own personal benefit, promising that they would be dismissed. criminal cases against him if they fulfilled his demands

About a month after the arrest, on December 20, 2017, he took them out in his vehicle for dinner and to watch a movie, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

That night, he brandished a gun, threatening a victim with bodily injury and coercing the victim to engage in sexual acts with another individual, deliberately depriving the victim of the constitutional right to be free from unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer .

Olney is about 160 miles northwest of Fort Worth.