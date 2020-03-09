Former Dallas Cowboys manager, coach Jon Kitna, appointed Burleson head coach, athletic coordinator – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Dallas quarterback coach and Dallas Cowboys quarterback coach Jon Kitna is the new head coach and athletic coordinator for Burleson High School.

Coach Kitna will bring almost 10 years of experience in professional and high school football training and 16 years as the NFL quarterback to his new position, Burleson ISD said in a press release Monday night.

The trustees approved the hiring of Kitna at the March 9 meeting based on the unanimous recommendation of a selection committee.

He will begin his news work on Tuesday, March 10.

"Burleson High School was looking for a lead coach and an athletic coordinator to build not only a solid program, but also strong relationships between students and the community," said Dr. Bret Jimerson, BISD Superintendent. "I think the committee was right in the selection of coach Kitna to lead the program."

BISD Athletic Director Kevin Ozee said: “Coach Kitna brings a great successful experience at multiple levels of football, and his mastery of training and leadership is exceptional. The most important quality of the Kitna coach program is to train the total student in all aspects of life. It has a unique way of modeling and teaching its players, and I think this hiring will take the BHS community to a whole new level. "

“Football taught me lessons about character, integrity and value. My goal is to develop athletes and set them on the path to success at the next level, whatever it is, ”said Kitna. "My wife Jennifer and my children Jalen and Jamison, and I are excited to be part of the Burleson community, and I hope to establish a leadership factory through the avenue of a premier soccer program."

Kitna began training high school in her alma mater, Lincoln High School, in Tacoma, Washington, before serving as the main football coach of Waxahachie High School where she worked with TCU Wide Receiver and the potential first round selection of the NFL Jalen Reagor.

“Coach Kitna entered the program, changed the culture and taught me how to be an R.E.A.L. man: reject passivity, empathize with others, accept responsibility, lead courageously, ”said Reagor. "These things were recorded during high school and my university career."

TCU Football head coach Gary Patterson said: “Coach Kitna is a great offensive mind and is a proven head coach. He knows what it takes to prepare to play at a higher level. "

Waxahachie Athletic Director Greg Riddle worked with Kitna when he was a coach at Waxahachie.

“I am excited for Jon and his chance to train high school football again in Texas. I know he really has a heart to lead young men, ”said Riddle.

More recently, Kitna worked for the Dallas Cowboys as a quarterback coach.

"I can't think of a better environment for a young man than playing football in high school in a program run by Jon Kitna," said former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. “He brings out the best of those around him and has a significant impact on players at any level he has trained. The impact it will have on its student athletes will be felt for the rest of their lives. "