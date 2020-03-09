Floyd Mayweather responds to Newcastle United acquisition speculation | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML1e29bb7252e3ad35f125d6ae4f84c11b11% %MINIFYHTML1e29bb7252e3ad35f125d6ae4f84c11b12%

Floyd Mayweather has jokingly suggested that you might be interested in buying Newcastle United.

The current owner of Newcastle, Mike Ashley, has recently appeared open for sale at the club and was in acquisition talks with Sovereign Wealth Fund of Saudi Arabia in January this year.

According to Forbes, boxer Mayweather was the highest paid athlete of the last decade, earning $ 915 million (£ 686 million) at that time.

The former five-peso world champion appeared at the O2 City Hall in Newcastle over the weekend as part of his Afternoon with Floyd Mayweather excursion.

Newcastle is 13th in the Premier League table and seeks to stay on track

In a video posted on TMZ, Event moderator Steve Wraith told Mayweather that the last time he was in Tyneside it was reported that he was very interested in buying Newcastle.

In response, Mayweather said: "In the United States we call it football, but the Newcastle football team is an incredible team … a great team."

When the crowd broke out, Mayweather added: "If people want me to buy Newcastle equipment, let me know!"